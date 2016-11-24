ICCI fix value
Your question is too vague.
fly7680: How to fix, in the iCCI() the value Min/Max?
|The iCCI - Technical Indicators - MQL4 Reference returns a double, there is no min/max. Your question makes no sense.
fly7680:
This value blok Minimo fissato and Massimo fissato
Put a tick in each box and type the value you want.
If you mean using code, open the standard CCI indicator in MetaEditor and add the following lines at the top:
#property indicator_maximum 150
#property indicator_minimum -150
#property indicator_minimum -150
or in OnInit()
IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_MAXIMUM, 150);
IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_MINIMUM,-150);
IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_MINIMUM,-150);
Thank you very much, it was what I was looking for!
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Hello,
How to fix, in the iCCI() the value Min/Max?
Example scale value:150 and - 150.
Thanks