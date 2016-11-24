ICCI fix value

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Hello, 

 

How to fix, in the iCCI() the value Min/Max?

 Example scale value:150 and - 150. 

Thanks  

 
Your question is too vague.
 
fly7680: How to fix, in the iCCI() the value Min/Max?
The iCCI - Technical Indicators - MQL4 Reference returns a double, there is no min/max. Your question makes no sense.
 

This value blok Minimo fissato and Massimo fissato 

 

Cci 

 
fly7680:

This value blok Minimo fissato and Massimo fissato 

 

 

Put a tick in each box and type the value you want.

If you mean using code, open the standard CCI indicator in MetaEditor and add the following lines at the top: 

#property indicator_maximum 150
#property indicator_minimum -150

or in OnInit()

IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_MAXIMUM, 150);
IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_MINIMUM,-150);


 

  
Thank you very much, it was what I was looking for!
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