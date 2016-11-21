help in undecleared identifier
In init() i isn't declared, and the array LowerWick[] & UpperWick[] aren't declared anywhere!
In init() you use variables with this name but not arrays!
Carl Schreiber:can u write down it in code please..
In init() i isn't declared, and the array LowerWick[] & UpperWick[] aren't declared anywhere!
In init() you use variables with this name but not arrays!
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hi
Below is simple indicator.
can some one correct me undelcared identifier of <i>,< LowerWick >& <UpperWick>.
I have no idea how to correct it.
Thanks
//| Jaya Fractals(all)(4x4).mq4 |
//| Jayaram |
//| |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Jayaram"
#property link ""
#property indicator_chart_window
// The number of buffers for calculation, up to 8
#property indicator_buffers 2
// The color for displaying arrows
#property indicator_color1 Blue // Long signal
#property indicator_color2 Red // Short signal
// Width of the arrows
#property indicator_width1 3 // Long signal arrow
#property indicator_width2 3 // Short signal arrow
extern int ArrowDistance = 5;
// Buffers for the calculations
double Up_Arrow_Buffer[]; // Long buffer for display
double Down_Arrow_Buffer[]; // Short buffer for display
// copyied below by you from net
//double upper = High[i] - MathMax( Open[i], Close[i]),
// bottom = MathMin( Open[i], Close[i] )-Low[i] ;
// copyied above from net
int RightSideCandleNum = 2; // define inpupt integer minimum to start from i.e= 2 (i-1, i-2 after i)
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//copyied below by you from net
int init()
{
//double BarLength=Mathabs(High[i]-Low[i]),
// BarBody=mathabs(Close[i]-Open[i]),
double UpperWick, LowerWick;
if (Close[i]>Open[i])
{
UpperWick=High[i]-Close[i];
LowerWick=Open[i]-Low[i];
}else
{
UpperWick=High[i]-Open[i];
LowerWick=Close[i]-Low[i];
}
//Alert("Length of bar:",BarLength,"Length of body:",BarBody,"Length of upperwick:"
//,UpperWick,"Length of lower wick:",LowerWick);
//}
//copied above by you from net
//int init()
//{
// SetIndexStyle - sets the new type, style, width and color for a given indicator line
// SetIndexBuffer - binds the array variable declared at a global level to the custom indicator pre-defined buffer
// SetIndexArrow - sets an arrow symbol for indicators line of the DRAW_ARROW type.
SetIndexStyle(0, DRAW_ARROW);
SetIndexBuffer(0, Up_Arrow_Buffer);
SetIndexArrow(0, 159); // Up arrow
SetIndexStyle(1, DRAW_ARROW);
SetIndexBuffer(1, Down_Arrow_Buffer);
SetIndexArrow(1, 159); // Down arrow
//----
return(0);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator deinitialization function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int deinit()
{
//----
//----
return(0);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int start()
{
int i; // Bar index
int Counted_bars; // Number of counted bars
//--------------------------------------------------------------------
Counted_bars=IndicatorCounted(); // Number of counted bars
i=Bars-Counted_bars-1; // Index of the first uncounted which is zero bar(current bar)
if (i == 0)
{
i = 3; // the newest signal bar maximum limit is till at index 3 (i-2,i-1 & i)(and min stats with index 3 as we mentioned while(i>2)
}
while(i>2) // Loop for uncounted bars but always recount the newest 3 bars
{
if (isUpSwingBar(i))
{
if (RightSideCandleNum == 2 || (RightSideCandleNum == 2 && i >2)) // mention condition if number of completed bars to the rightside of swingupbar(i)
{
Up_Arrow_Buffer[i] = Low[i] - (ArrowDistance * Point);
}
}
else if (isDownSwingBar(i))
{
if (RightSideCandleNum == 2 || (RightSideCandleNum == 2 && i >2)) // mention condition if number of completed bars to the rightside of swingdownbar(i)
{
Down_Arrow_Buffer[i] = High[i] + (ArrowDistance * Point);
}
}
i--;
}
//----
return(0);
}
bool isUpSwingBar(int i)
{
if (UpSwingLeftOk(i))
{
return (true);
}
return (false);
}
bool UpSwingLeftOk(int i) //Support LEFT OF i bar
{
if (Low[i]<Low[i+1] && Low[i]<Low[i+2] && Low[i]<Low[i-1] && Low[i]<Low[i-2] && LowerWick [i]> LowerWick[i+1] && LowerWick[i]> LowerWick[i+2] && LowerWick[i]> LowerWick[i-1] && LowerWick[i]> LowerWick[i-2]) // buy support
{
return (true);
}
return (false);
}
bool isDownSwingBar(int i)
{
if (DownSwingLeftOk(i))
{
return (true);
}
return (false);
}
bool DownSwingLeftOk(int i) //Resistance LEFT OF i bar
{
if (High[i]>High[i+1] && High[i]>High[i+2] && High[i]>High[i-1] && High[i]>High[i-2] && UpperWick[i]> UpperWick[i+1] && UpperWick[i]>UpperWick[i+2] && UpperWick[i]>UpperWick[i-1] && UpperWick[i]>UpperWick[i-2]) // sell resistance
{
return (true);
}
return (false);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
while compiling errors i am getting is