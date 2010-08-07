Grouping objects
Is it planned to add grouping of objects in MT5 someday?
Besides grouping, In MT4 I used to draw some lines (gann angles) and overlap their center point, and then drag all of them around.
In MT5 this doesn't work anymore. I can drag only one line at a time.
How can I achieve moving x objects together? Drawing them relative to some reference object, and then moving this reference object around?