Is it planned to add grouping of objects in MT5 someday?

Besides grouping, In MT4 I used to draw some lines (gann angles) and overlap their center point, and then drag all of them around. 

In MT5 this doesn't work anymore. I can drag only one line at a time.

How can I achieve moving x objects together? Drawing them relative to some reference object, and then moving this reference object around? 

 

alexey_petrov:

Thank you very much:)

I was never aware of this group moving.

Thank you again, very useful. 

 
Anyway, is it possible to see the possibility of grouping objects in near future in MQL5?
