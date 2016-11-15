Arráy help
-
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matheustn12: My array dont work for lots"Doesn't work" is meaningless - just like saying the car doesn't work. Doesn't start, won't go in gear, no electrical, missing the key, flat tires - meaningless. There are no mind readers here.
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How big did you define lot? It is big enough for the assignments?double lot[1]={1};
int start(){
:
{
lot[0]=5;
lot[1]=2;
lot[2]=3;
lot[3]=4;
whroeder1:
-
Please edit your post.
For large amounts of code, attach it.
-
"Doesn't work" is meaningless - just like saying the car doesn't work. Doesn't
start, won't go in gear, no electrical, missing the key, flat tires -
meaningless. There are no mind readers here.
- // Copyright ©2011, ForexEAdvisor.com
-
How big did you define lot? It is big enough for the assignments?double lot[1]={1};
int start(){
:
{
lot[0]=5;
lot[1]=2;
lot[2]=3;
lot[3]=4;
Sorry,I want lots fixed ,I just made one here, Lots goes from 1 to 9 and then to not return to the initial lots.
SorrY EA Generation
extern int MagicNumber=10001;
extern double Lots =0.1;
extern double StopLoss=50;
extern double TakeProfit=50;
extern int TrailingStop=50;
extern int Slippage=3;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
// expert start function
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int numero[]={1,3,3,4,5,6,7,8,9};
int n,result;
int start()
{
double MyPoint=Point;
if(Digits==3 || Digits==5) MyPoint=Point*10;
double TheStopLoss=0;
double TheTakeProfit=0;
if( TotalOrdersCount()==0 )
{
int result=0;
if((Bid>Open[0])) // Here is your open buy rule
{
{
for(n=0;n<1000;n++){
result=numero[n]+OrderLots();
result=OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_BUY,numero[n],Ask,Slippage,0,0,"EA Generator www.ForexEAdvisor.com",MagicNumber,0,Blue);
}
if(result>0)
{
TheStopLoss=0;
TheTakeProfit=0;
if(TakeProfit>0) TheTakeProfit=Ask+TakeProfit*MyPoint;
if(StopLoss>0) TheStopLoss=Ask-StopLoss*MyPoint;
OrderSelect(result,SELECT_BY_TICKET);
OrderModify(OrderTicket(),OrderOpenPrice(),NormalizeDouble(TheStopLoss,Digits),NormalizeDouble(TheTakeProfit,Digits),0,Green);
}
return(0);
}
if((Bid<Open[0])) // Here is your open Sell rule
{
{
for(n=0;n<1000;n++){
result=numero[n]+OrderLots();
result=OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_SELL,numero[n],Bid,Slippage,0,0,"EA Generator www.ForexEAdvisor.com",MagicNumber,0,Red);
}
if(result>0)
{
TheStopLoss=0;
TheTakeProfit=0;
if(TakeProfit>0) TheTakeProfit=Bid-TakeProfit*MyPoint;
if(StopLoss>0) TheStopLoss=Bid+StopLoss*MyPoint;
OrderSelect(result,SELECT_BY_TICKET);
OrderModify(OrderTicket(),OrderOpenPrice(),NormalizeDouble(TheStopLoss,Digits),NormalizeDouble(TheTakeProfit,Digits),0,Green);
}
return(0);
}
}
}
for(int cnt=0;cnt<OrdersTotal();cnt++)
{
OrderSelect(cnt, SELECT_BY_POS, MODE_TRADES);
if(OrderType()<=OP_SELL &&
OrderSymbol()==Symbol() &&
OrderMagicNumber()==MagicNumber
)
{
if(OrderType()==OP_BUY)
{
if(TrailingStop>0)
{
if(Bid-OrderOpenPrice()>MyPoint*TrailingStop)
{
if(OrderStopLoss()<Bid-MyPoint*TrailingStop)
{
OrderModify(OrderTicket(),OrderOpenPrice(),Bid-TrailingStop*MyPoint,OrderTakeProfit(),0,Green);
return(0);
}
}
}
}
else
{
if(TrailingStop>0)
{
if((OrderOpenPrice()-Ask)>(MyPoint*TrailingStop))
{
if((OrderStopLoss()>(Ask+MyPoint*TrailingStop)) || (OrderStopLoss()==0))
{
OrderModify(OrderTicket(),OrderOpenPrice(),Ask+MyPoint*TrailingStop,OrderTakeProfit(),0,Red);
return(0);
}
}
}
}
}
}
return(0);
}
}
int TotalOrdersCount()
{
int result=0;
for(int i=0;i<OrdersTotal();i++)
{
OrderSelect(i,SELECT_BY_POS ,MODE_TRADES);
if (OrderMagicNumber()==MagicNumber) result++;
}
return (result);
}
extern double Lots =0.1;
extern double StopLoss=50;
extern double TakeProfit=50;
extern int TrailingStop=50;
extern int Slippage=3;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
// expert start function
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int numero[]={1,3,3,4,5,6,7,8,9};
int n,result;
int start()
{
double MyPoint=Point;
if(Digits==3 || Digits==5) MyPoint=Point*10;
double TheStopLoss=0;
double TheTakeProfit=0;
if( TotalOrdersCount()==0 )
{
int result=0;
if((Bid>Open[0])) // Here is your open buy rule
{
{
for(n=0;n<1000;n++){
result=numero[n]+OrderLots();
result=OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_BUY,numero[n],Ask,Slippage,0,0,"EA Generator www.ForexEAdvisor.com",MagicNumber,0,Blue);
}
if(result>0)
{
TheStopLoss=0;
TheTakeProfit=0;
if(TakeProfit>0) TheTakeProfit=Ask+TakeProfit*MyPoint;
if(StopLoss>0) TheStopLoss=Ask-StopLoss*MyPoint;
OrderSelect(result,SELECT_BY_TICKET);
OrderModify(OrderTicket(),OrderOpenPrice(),NormalizeDouble(TheStopLoss,Digits),NormalizeDouble(TheTakeProfit,Digits),0,Green);
}
return(0);
}
if((Bid<Open[0])) // Here is your open Sell rule
{
{
for(n=0;n<1000;n++){
result=numero[n]+OrderLots();
result=OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_SELL,numero[n],Bid,Slippage,0,0,"EA Generator www.ForexEAdvisor.com",MagicNumber,0,Red);
}
if(result>0)
{
TheStopLoss=0;
TheTakeProfit=0;
if(TakeProfit>0) TheTakeProfit=Bid-TakeProfit*MyPoint;
if(StopLoss>0) TheStopLoss=Bid+StopLoss*MyPoint;
OrderSelect(result,SELECT_BY_TICKET);
OrderModify(OrderTicket(),OrderOpenPrice(),NormalizeDouble(TheStopLoss,Digits),NormalizeDouble(TheTakeProfit,Digits),0,Green);
}
return(0);
}
}
}
for(int cnt=0;cnt<OrdersTotal();cnt++)
{
OrderSelect(cnt, SELECT_BY_POS, MODE_TRADES);
if(OrderType()<=OP_SELL &&
OrderSymbol()==Symbol() &&
OrderMagicNumber()==MagicNumber
)
{
if(OrderType()==OP_BUY)
{
if(TrailingStop>0)
{
if(Bid-OrderOpenPrice()>MyPoint*TrailingStop)
{
if(OrderStopLoss()<Bid-MyPoint*TrailingStop)
{
OrderModify(OrderTicket(),OrderOpenPrice(),Bid-TrailingStop*MyPoint,OrderTakeProfit(),0,Green);
return(0);
}
}
}
}
else
{
if(TrailingStop>0)
{
if((OrderOpenPrice()-Ask)>(MyPoint*TrailingStop))
{
if((OrderStopLoss()>(Ask+MyPoint*TrailingStop)) || (OrderStopLoss()==0))
{
OrderModify(OrderTicket(),OrderOpenPrice(),Ask+MyPoint*TrailingStop,OrderTakeProfit(),0,Red);
return(0);
}
}
}
}
}
}
return(0);
}
}
int TotalOrdersCount()
{
int result=0;
for(int i=0;i<OrdersTotal();i++)
{
OrderSelect(i,SELECT_BY_POS ,MODE_TRADES);
if (OrderMagicNumber()==MagicNumber) result++;
}
return (result);
}
So, the order of the lot is 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9. I want it when it gets back pro lot initial
At each loss continues the fixed lots, and when it wins back to initial lots
New post=https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/161112
You can delete this Post
Or you can continue here.
Marco vd Heijden::( okay
Or you can continue here.
Or you can continue here.
What's wrong with this?
Only open purchase order.
extern int MagicNumber=10001;
extern double Lots =0.1;
extern double StopLoss=50;
extern double TakeProfit=50;
extern int TrailingStop=50;
extern int Slippage=3;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
// expert start function
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double lotsfactor=1,ilots;
double initiallotsfactor=1;
int numero[]={2,3,3,4,5,6,7,8,9};
int n,result;
int start()
{
double MyPoint=Point;
if(Digits==3 || Digits==5) MyPoint=Point*10;
double TheStopLoss=0;
double TheTakeProfit=0;
if( TotalOrdersCount()==0 )
{
int result=0;
if((Bid>Open[0])) // Here is your open buy rule
{
{
for(n=0;n<numero[n];n++){
result=numero[n]+OrderLots();
result=OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_BUY,numero[n],Ask,Slippage,0,0,MagicNumber,0,Blue);
if(result>0)
{
TheStopLoss=0;
TheTakeProfit=0;
if(TakeProfit>0) TheTakeProfit=Ask+TakeProfit*MyPoint;
if(StopLoss>0) TheStopLoss=Ask-StopLoss*MyPoint;
OrderSelect(result,SELECT_BY_TICKET);
OrderModify(OrderTicket(),OrderOpenPrice(),NormalizeDouble(TheStopLoss,Digits),NormalizeDouble(TheTakeProfit,Digits),0,Green);
}
}
return(0);
}
if((Bid<Open[0])) // Here is your open Sell rule
{
{
for(n=0;n<numero[n];n++){
result=numero[n]+OrderLots();
result=OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_SELL,numero[n],Bid,Slippage,0,0,MagicNumber,0,Red);
if(result>0)
{
TheStopLoss=0;
TheTakeProfit=0;
if(TakeProfit>0) TheTakeProfit=Bid-TakeProfit*MyPoint;
if(StopLoss>0) TheStopLoss=Bid+StopLoss*MyPoint;
OrderSelect(result,SELECT_BY_TICKET);
OrderModify(OrderTicket(),OrderOpenPrice(),NormalizeDouble(TheStopLoss,Digits),NormalizeDouble(TheTakeProfit,Digits),0,Green);
}
return(0);
}
}
}
}
for(int cnt=0;cnt<OrdersTotal();cnt++)
{
OrderSelect(cnt, SELECT_BY_POS, MODE_TRADES);
if(OrderType()<=OP_SELL &&
OrderSymbol()==Symbol() &&
OrderMagicNumber()==MagicNumber
)
{
if(OrderType()==OP_BUY)
{
if(TrailingStop>0)
{
if(Bid-OrderOpenPrice()>MyPoint*TrailingStop)
{
if(OrderStopLoss()<Bid-MyPoint*TrailingStop)
{
OrderModify(OrderTicket(),OrderOpenPrice(),Bid-TrailingStop*MyPoint,OrderTakeProfit(),0,Green);
return(0);
}
}
}
}
else
{
if(TrailingStop>0)
{
if((OrderOpenPrice()-Ask)>(MyPoint*TrailingStop))
{
if((OrderStopLoss()>(Ask+MyPoint*TrailingStop)) || (OrderStopLoss()==0))
{
OrderModify(OrderTicket(),OrderOpenPrice(),Ask+MyPoint*TrailingStop,OrderTakeProfit(),0,Red);
return(0);
}
}
}
}
}
}
return(0);
}
}
int TotalOrdersCount()
{
int result=0;
for(int i=0;i<OrdersTotal();i++)
{
OrderSelect(i,SELECT_BY_POS ,MODE_TRADES);
if (OrderMagicNumber()==MagicNumber) result++;
}
return (result);
}
int martingalefactor()
{
int histotal=OrdersHistoryTotal();
if (histotal>0)
{
for(int cnt=histotal-1;cnt>=0;cnt++)
{
if(OrderSelect(cnt,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_HISTORY))
{
if(OrderSymbol()==Symbol() && OrderMagicNumber()==MagicNumber)
{
if(OrderProfit()<0)
{
}
else
{
lotsfactor=initiallotsfactor;
if(lotsfactor<=0)
{
lotsfactor=1;
}
return(lotsfactor);
}
}
}
}
}
return(lotsfactor);
}
extern double Lots =0.1;
extern double StopLoss=50;
extern double TakeProfit=50;
extern int TrailingStop=50;
extern int Slippage=3;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
// expert start function
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double lotsfactor=1,ilots;
double initiallotsfactor=1;
int numero[]={2,3,3,4,5,6,7,8,9};
int n,result;
int start()
{
double MyPoint=Point;
if(Digits==3 || Digits==5) MyPoint=Point*10;
double TheStopLoss=0;
double TheTakeProfit=0;
if( TotalOrdersCount()==0 )
{
int result=0;
if((Bid>Open[0])) // Here is your open buy rule
{
{
for(n=0;n<numero[n];n++){
result=numero[n]+OrderLots();
result=OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_BUY,numero[n],Ask,Slippage,0,0,MagicNumber,0,Blue);
if(result>0)
{
TheStopLoss=0;
TheTakeProfit=0;
if(TakeProfit>0) TheTakeProfit=Ask+TakeProfit*MyPoint;
if(StopLoss>0) TheStopLoss=Ask-StopLoss*MyPoint;
OrderSelect(result,SELECT_BY_TICKET);
OrderModify(OrderTicket(),OrderOpenPrice(),NormalizeDouble(TheStopLoss,Digits),NormalizeDouble(TheTakeProfit,Digits),0,Green);
}
}
return(0);
}
if((Bid<Open[0])) // Here is your open Sell rule
{
{
for(n=0;n<numero[n];n++){
result=numero[n]+OrderLots();
result=OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_SELL,numero[n],Bid,Slippage,0,0,MagicNumber,0,Red);
if(result>0)
{
TheStopLoss=0;
TheTakeProfit=0;
if(TakeProfit>0) TheTakeProfit=Bid-TakeProfit*MyPoint;
if(StopLoss>0) TheStopLoss=Bid+StopLoss*MyPoint;
OrderSelect(result,SELECT_BY_TICKET);
OrderModify(OrderTicket(),OrderOpenPrice(),NormalizeDouble(TheStopLoss,Digits),NormalizeDouble(TheTakeProfit,Digits),0,Green);
}
return(0);
}
}
}
}
for(int cnt=0;cnt<OrdersTotal();cnt++)
{
OrderSelect(cnt, SELECT_BY_POS, MODE_TRADES);
if(OrderType()<=OP_SELL &&
OrderSymbol()==Symbol() &&
OrderMagicNumber()==MagicNumber
)
{
if(OrderType()==OP_BUY)
{
if(TrailingStop>0)
{
if(Bid-OrderOpenPrice()>MyPoint*TrailingStop)
{
if(OrderStopLoss()<Bid-MyPoint*TrailingStop)
{
OrderModify(OrderTicket(),OrderOpenPrice(),Bid-TrailingStop*MyPoint,OrderTakeProfit(),0,Green);
return(0);
}
}
}
}
else
{
if(TrailingStop>0)
{
if((OrderOpenPrice()-Ask)>(MyPoint*TrailingStop))
{
if((OrderStopLoss()>(Ask+MyPoint*TrailingStop)) || (OrderStopLoss()==0))
{
OrderModify(OrderTicket(),OrderOpenPrice(),Ask+MyPoint*TrailingStop,OrderTakeProfit(),0,Red);
return(0);
}
}
}
}
}
}
return(0);
}
}
int TotalOrdersCount()
{
int result=0;
for(int i=0;i<OrdersTotal();i++)
{
OrderSelect(i,SELECT_BY_POS ,MODE_TRADES);
if (OrderMagicNumber()==MagicNumber) result++;
}
return (result);
}
int martingalefactor()
{
int histotal=OrdersHistoryTotal();
if (histotal>0)
{
for(int cnt=histotal-1;cnt>=0;cnt++)
{
if(OrderSelect(cnt,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_HISTORY))
{
if(OrderSymbol()==Symbol() && OrderMagicNumber()==MagicNumber)
{
if(OrderProfit()<0)
{
}
else
{
lotsfactor=initiallotsfactor;
if(lotsfactor<=0)
{
lotsfactor=1;
}
return(lotsfactor);
}
}
}
}
}
return(lotsfactor);
}
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My array dont work for lots
help me please
// DO NOT DELETE THIS HEADER
// DELETING THIS HEADER IS COPYRIGHT INFRIGMENT
//
// Copyright ©2011, ForexEAdvisor.com
// ForexEAdvisor Strategy Builder version 0.2
// http://www.ForexEAdvisor.com
//
// THIS EA CODE HAS BEEN GENERATED USING FOREXEADVISOR STRATEGY BUILDER 0.2
// on: 11/7/2016 8:23:42 PM
// Disclaimer: This EA is provided to you "AS-IS", and ForexEAdvisor disclaims any warranty
// or liability obligations to you of any kind.
// UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES WILL FOREXEADVISOR BE LIABLE TO YOU, OR ANY OTHER PERSON OR ENTITY,
// FOR ANY LOSS OF USE, REVENUE OR PROFIT, LOST OR DAMAGED DATA, OR OTHER COMMERCIAL OR
// ECONOMIC LOSS OR FOR ANY DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, SPECIAL, STATUTORY, PUNITIVE,
// EXEMPLARY OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES WHATSOEVER RELATED TO YOUR USE OF THIS EA OR
// FOREXEADVISOR STRATEGY BUILDER
// Because software is inherently complex and may not be completely free of errors, you are
// advised to verify this EA. Before using this EA, please read the ForexEAdvisor Strategy Builder
// license for a complete understanding of ForexEAdvisor' disclaimers.
// USE THIS EA AT YOUR OWN RISK.
//
// Before adding this expert advisor to a chart, make sure there are NO
// open positions.
// DO NOT DELETE THIS HEADER
// DELETING THIS HEADER IS COPYRIGHT INFRIGMENT
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
extern int MagicNumber=10001;
extern double Lots =0.1;
extern double StopLoss=50;
extern double TakeProfit=50;
extern int TrailingStop=50;
extern int Slippage=3;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
// expert start function
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double lot[1]={1};
int lot1[];
int start()
{
double MyPoint=Point;
if(Digits==3 || Digits==5) MyPoint=Point*10;
double TheStopLoss=0;
double TheTakeProfit=0;
if( TotalOrdersCount()==0 )
{
int result=0;
if((Bid>Open[0])) // Here is your open buy rule
{
{
lot[0]=5;
lot[1]=2;
lot[2]=3;
lot[3]=4;
result=OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_BUY,lot[0],Ask,Slippage,0,0,"EA Generator www.ForexEAdvisor.com",MagicNumber,0,Blue);
result=OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_BUY,lot[1],Ask,Slippage,0,0,"EA Generator www.ForexEAdvisor.com",MagicNumber,0,Blue);
return(result);
}
if(result>0)
{
TheStopLoss=0;
TheTakeProfit=0;
if(TakeProfit>0) TheTakeProfit=Ask+TakeProfit*MyPoint;
if(StopLoss>0) TheStopLoss=Ask-StopLoss*MyPoint;
OrderSelect(result,SELECT_BY_TICKET);
OrderModify(OrderTicket(),OrderOpenPrice(),NormalizeDouble(TheStopLoss,Digits),NormalizeDouble(TheTakeProfit,Digits),0,Green);
}
return(0);
}
if((Bid<Open[0])) // Here is your open Sell rule
{
{
lot[0]=5;
lot[1]=2;
lot[2]=3;
lot[3]=4;
result=OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_SELL,lot[0],Bid,Slippage,0,0,"EA Generator www.ForexEAdvisor.com",MagicNumber,0,Red);
result=OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_SELL,lot[1],Bid,Slippage,0,0,"EA Generator www.ForexEAdvisor.com",MagicNumber,0,Red);
return(result);
}
if(result>0)
{
TheStopLoss=0;
TheTakeProfit=0;
if(TakeProfit>0) TheTakeProfit=Bid-TakeProfit*MyPoint;
if(StopLoss>0) TheStopLoss=Bid+StopLoss*MyPoint;
OrderSelect(result,SELECT_BY_TICKET);
OrderModify(OrderTicket(),OrderOpenPrice(),NormalizeDouble(TheStopLoss,Digits),NormalizeDouble(TheTakeProfit,Digits),0,Green);
}
return(0);
}
}
for(int cnt=0;cnt<OrdersTotal();cnt++)
{
OrderSelect(cnt, SELECT_BY_POS, MODE_TRADES);
if(OrderType()<=OP_SELL &&
OrderSymbol()==Symbol() &&
OrderMagicNumber()==MagicNumber
)
{
if(OrderType()==OP_BUY)
{
if(TrailingStop>0)
{
if(Bid-OrderOpenPrice()>MyPoint*TrailingStop)
{
if(OrderStopLoss()<Bid-MyPoint*TrailingStop)
{
OrderModify(OrderTicket(),OrderOpenPrice(),Bid-TrailingStop*MyPoint,OrderTakeProfit(),0,Green);
return(0);
}
}
}
}
else
{
if(TrailingStop>0)
{
if((OrderOpenPrice()-Ask)>(MyPoint*TrailingStop))
{
if((OrderStopLoss()>(Ask+MyPoint*TrailingStop)) || (OrderStopLoss()==0))
{
OrderModify(OrderTicket(),OrderOpenPrice(),Ask+MyPoint*TrailingStop,OrderTakeProfit(),0,Red);
return(0);
}
}
}
}
}
}
return(0);
}
int TotalOrdersCount()
{
int result=0;
for(int i=0;i<OrdersTotal();i++)
{
OrderSelect(i,SELECT_BY_POS ,MODE_TRADES);
if (OrderMagicNumber()==MagicNumber) result++;
}
return (result);
}