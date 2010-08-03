new implementation

Hi mql5 support

I'd like to suggest you some small improvement for the new MT5 (and also for the MT4 if it's possible).

First of all it will be useful to place orders directly from the chart with one click and to modify orders moving (dragging) them into the chart.
Then I think you can add (in the order box) a type of order that allow to send a reverse order 8useful for who use stop&revers techniques).

Thank you for you time.
I look forward to hearing from you.

Best regards,

An order can be placed from a chart almost with one click, just open the context menu:

An order can be modified from a chart:

And what does your last request mean? Where do you want to choose a type of order?

