StrinFormate, double and initial zeros..

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Is it true that I cannot define e.g. for Comment(..) leading zeros  before the decimal point.

As I want to show percent-numbers which range from 1.1% to 999.9% and I want to be able to

see mat the chart (with Comment(..)) 001.1% .. 009.9 % .. 022.2 % .. 123.4 % .. 999.9 %.

I tried StringFormat(%03.5f) => a) 3 numbers before '.',  b) the '.' and  c) 1 decimal = 5 char.

(I remember this from c somehow) but this isn't working.

Anything else ( but not if (x>100).. else if(>9.9) .. else ...  I don't like this operating expense for just a simple print to screen).

 
Carl Schreiber:

Is it true that I cannot define e.g. for Comment(..) leading zeros  before the decimal point.

As I want to show percent-numbers which range from 1.1% to 999.9% and I want to be able to

see mat the chart (with Comment(..)) 001.1% .. 009.9 % .. 022.2 % .. 123.4 % .. 999.9 %.

I tried StringFormat(%03.5f) => a) 3 numbers before '.',  b) the '.' and  c) 1 decimal = 5 char.

(I remember this from c somehow) but this isn't working.

Anything else ( but not if (x>100).. else if(>9.9) .. else ...  I don't like this operating expense for just a simple print to screen).

   double Per1=1.1,
          Per2=22.2,
          Per3=333.3;
   Comment(StringFormat("%5.1f%%\n%5.1f%%\n%5.1f%%",Per1,Per2,Per3));
Change %5.1f to %05.1f if you want the leading zeros (rather than blank spaces)
 

Exactly this I tried in mt4 and it does not work :(


Just look at the number in brackets 70.1% and 108.1% neither leading zeros nor leading blanks.  :(

 
Carl Schreiber: I tried StringFormat(%03.5f) => a) 3 numbers before '.',  b) the '.' and  c) 1 decimal = 5 char. (I remember this from c somehow) but this isn't working.

PrintFormat - Common Functions - MQL4 Reference

%[flags][width][.precision][{h | l | ll | I32 | I64}]type

3 before, 2 after, plus the dot,  is a total width of six (6) places.

void OnStart(){
   Print( StringFormat("'%06.2f,%06.2f,%06.2f'", 1.12345, 12.12345, 123.12345) );  // '001.12,012.12,123.12'
}


It does work. Your image shows "%03.1f" and 70.1 which requires a minimum of 4 digits to display (7,0,".",1) and you specified width 3, so no zero.

PrintFormat - Common Functions - MQL4 Reference
PrintFormat - Common Functions - MQL4 Reference
  • docs.mql4.com
PrintFormat - Common Functions - MQL4 Reference
 

Ahh - ok, I see my mistake, the total numbers of char has to be before the decimal point - not after. :(

Thank you

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