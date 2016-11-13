Moving average applied to two buffer indicator
danizani95:How you did that?
Hi guys my problem is that when i try to apply a sma to this indicator, the sma stay only above zero instead doing the full cycle (like in the pic). I post mq4 of the indicator in the photo and obviously the photo. Can you solve this problem ? Thanks.
eevviill6:Hi eevviill6 I didn't anything at all.. I found this indi on the web and applied a sma from the mt4 navigator... Can you help me ?
How you did that?
How you did that?
danizani95:
Hi eevviill6 I didn't anything at all.. I found this indi on the web and applied a sma from the mt4 navigator... Can you help me ?
Hi eevviill6 I didn't anything at all.. I found this indi on the web and applied a sma from the mt4 navigator... Can you help me ?
Oh. When you did like that MA applies only for first buffer in indicator.
Files:
eevviill6:Wow you are great eevviill6 ! :) Thank you very much !
Oh. When you did like that MA applies only for first buffer in indicator.
danizani95:My pleasure.
Wow you are great eevviill6 ! :) Thank you very much !
Wow you are great eevviill6 ! :) Thank you very much !
mntiwana:What's the point of posting this screenshot ?
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Hi guys my problem is that when i try to apply a sma to this indicator, the sma stay only above zero instead doing the full cycle (like in the pic). I post mq4 of the indicator in the photo and obviously the photo. Can you solve this problem ? Thanks.