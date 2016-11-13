Moving average applied to two buffer indicator

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Hi guys my problem is that when i try to apply a sma to this indicator, the sma stay only above zero instead doing the full cycle (like in the pic). I post mq4 of the indicator in the photo and obviously the photo. Can you solve this problem ? Thanks.

[Deleted]  
danizani95:

Hi guys my problem is that when i try to apply a sma to this indicator, the sma stay only above zero instead doing the full cycle (like in the pic). I post mq4 of the indicator in the photo and obviously the photo. Can you solve this problem ? Thanks.

How you did that?
 
eevviill6:
How you did that?
Hi eevviill6 I didn't anything at all.. I found this indi on the web and applied a sma from the mt4 navigator... Can you help me ?
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danizani95:
Hi eevviill6 I didn't anything at all.. I found this indi on the web and applied a sma from the mt4 navigator... Can you help me ?

Oh. When you did like that MA applies only for first buffer in indicator.

 
eevviill6:

Oh. When you did like that MA applies only for first buffer in indicator.

Wow you are great eevviill6 ! :) Thank you very much !
[Deleted]  
danizani95:
Wow you are great eevviill6 ! :) Thank you very much !
My pleasure.
 
eevviill6:
My pleasure.
 
mntiwana:
What's the point of posting this screenshot ?
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