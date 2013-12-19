EuroUsd - page 2
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Bullish also on my H4 chart
He has put the whole account on short!!
And how did you conclude that he put the whole account on short? Did he state that anywhere? and if he did state it, does it mean that he really put the short?
Why the potential can't be on the long for the mean time so, the short could be longer?
Thank you.
And how did you conclude that he put the whole account on short? Did he state that anywhere? and if he did state it, does it mean that he really put the short?
Why the potential can't be on the long for the mean time so, the short could be longer?
Thank you.
You are devoid of humour. All you want to discuss is the semantics of the context in which I use the word "short". All I meant to imply is that he appears to favour the dollar so he has gone short (sold). Nothing more nothing less. Thank you too, with sugar on top.
He has put the whole account on short!!
You are devoid of humour. All you want to discuss is the semantics of the context in which I use the word "short". All I meant to imply is that he appears to favour the dollar so he has gone short (sold). Nothing more nothing less. Thank you too, with sugar on top.
You are devoid of humour. All you want to discuss is the semantics of the context in which I use the word "short". All I meant to imply is that he appears to favour the dollar so he has gone short (sold). Nothing more nothing less. Thank you too, with sugar on top.
i expect so after FOMC
Week 51 H4 update: 2 of my 3 indicators show an inversion of bullish trend but I believe we should wait a possible pullback close to 1.3730 before a new Bearish trend. Price are at the moment in Oversold.