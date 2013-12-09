What is your level of knowledge about the MetaTrader 5?
- Closed with a loss even I coded profit > 0.0
- Do you know what is stock intermediary?
- Indicator does not run on build 646
Starting to learn more and more each day.
How do you define:
- Intermediary
- Advanced
- Guru
How do you define:
- Intermediary
- Advanced
- Guru
Guru - someone with the wisdom of the moderators here
Advanced - someone with 1% of the wisdom of the moderators here
Intermediary - someone with 0.5% of the wisdom of the moderators here
Newcomer - me!
Guru - someone with the wisdom of the moderators here
Advanced - someone with 1% of the wisdom of the moderators here
Intermediary - someone with 0.5% of the wisdom of the moderators here
Newcomer - me!
Guru - someone with the wisdom of the moderators here
Advanced - someone with 1% of the wisdom of the moderators here
Intermediary - someone with 0.5% of the wisdom of the moderators here
Newcomer - me!
Guru - someone with the wisdom of the moderators here
Advanced - someone with 1% of the wisdom of the moderators here
Intermediary - someone with 0.5% of the wisdom of the moderators here
Newcomer - me!
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