What is your level of knowledge about the MetaTrader 5?

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  • 9% (6)
  • 4% (3)
  • 26% (18)
  • 25% (17)
  • 30% (21)
  • 6% (4)
Total voters: 69
 

Starting to learn more and more each day.

 
I would like to post the same question in russian and chinese areas, any help is welcome. Thanks.
 

How do you define:

  •  Intermediary
  •  Advanced
  •  Guru
?
 
i don't use mt5 at all because allmy EAs and indicators are make for mt4. So, if i want to use mt5, i will need to translate them all
 
RaptorUK:

How do you define:

  •  Intermediary
  •  Advanced
  •  Guru
?

Guru - someone with the wisdom of the moderators here

Advanced - someone with 1% of the wisdom of the moderators here 

Intermediary - someone with 0.5% of the wisdom of the moderators here

Newcomer - me!

 
figurelli:

Guru - someone with the wisdom of the moderators here

Advanced - someone with 1% of the wisdom of the moderators here 

Intermediary - someone with 0.5% of the wisdom of the moderators here

Newcomer - me!

 
advanced
 
figurelli:

Guru - someone with the wisdom of the moderators here

Advanced - someone with 1% of the wisdom of the moderators here 

Intermediary - someone with 0.5% of the wisdom of the moderators here

Newcomer - me!

I gues you willmake it in forex becaus you know who you are
 
figurelli:

Guru - someone with the wisdom of the moderators here

Advanced - someone with 1% of the wisdom of the moderators here 

Intermediary - someone with 0.5% of the wisdom of the moderators here

Newcomer - me!

Your reasoning is flawed  . . .  I would consider myself as a Intermediary on MT5 but a Newcomer with regard to mql5  
 
I know less than I know.
12
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