I Trade News

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How many more questions? What next? Sexual proclivities? Give it a rest.
How many more questions? What next? Sexual proclivities? Give it a rest.
How many more questions? What next? Sexual proclivities? Give it a rest.
I asked only 2 questions.
If something has to be said, moderators will do that.
u r not a moderator and mind ur own business.
I asked only 2 questions.
If something has to be said, moderators will do that.
u r not a moderator and mind ur own business.
Apologies if you misunderstand me. A poor attempt at humour. My point is that all the surveys/questions are unscientific and will not reflect any pattern or behaviour. In short, pointless.
I asked only 2 questions.
If something has to be said, moderators will do that.
u r not a moderator and mind ur own business.
How can you post a public poll and then say "mind your own business" ? you made it everyone's business . . .
he did not replied to what i asked. he is expressing something unrelated to my poll topic.
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