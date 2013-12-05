USD/JPY chart
From my observation, USDJPY daily chart, this currency pair now testing the support fibo level 23.6% @101.86. If this level can't hold it, the next support level 101.13 which is tested 3 times end of November.
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Hello everyone, I found here this interessting formation. 101.9 was tested a few times, and I think that if a candle closes under this line we would get a good short position.
I expect that the price will reach 100.6