USD/JPY chart

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Chart USDJPY, H1, 2013.12.05 07:59 UTC, Varengold Wertpapierhandelsbank AG, MetaTrader 4, Real

Hello everyone, I found here this interessting formation. 101.9 was tested a few times, and I think that if a candle closes under this line we would get a good short position.

Chart USDJPY, D1, 2013.12.05 08:07 UTC, Varengold Wertpapierhandelsbank AG, MetaTrader 4, Real 

I expect that the price will reach 100.6 

 

From my observation, USDJPY daily chart, this currency pair now testing the support fibo level 23.6% @101.86. If this level can't hold it, the next support level 101.13 which is tested 3 times end of November.

USDJPY Daily Chart with fibonacci level.

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