Object overlapping color problem - page 3
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It took me a bit to track down the answer to this, but its now working very easily so I'm updating a couple of these threads.
The library you need is iCanvas by @Nikolay7ko.
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/296241/page2#comment_51358580
Example use to fix the infamous rectangle issue:
It took me a bit to track down the answer to this, but its now working very easily so I'm updating a couple of these threads.
The library you need is iCanvas by @Nikolay7ko.
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/296241/page2#comment_51358580
Example use to fix the infamous rectangle issue:
Hello Rob!
I was able to create some rectangles in my zones, but as I move the chart, the rectangles stay static... is there a way to move the rectangles as we move the chart?
Regards,
Hello Rob!
I was able to create some rectangles in my zones, but as I move the chart, the rectangles stay static... is there a way to move the rectangles as we move the chart?
Regards,
are you updating the display as the chart moves ?
are you updating the display as the chart moves ?
How do I do that?
I cant find in on any example.
Thanks!
How do I do that?
I cant find in on any example.
Thanks!
Still have not managed, I want a "rectangle" to be attached to a "time,price" when I move the chart. Is there any example?
Also how can I draw several rectangles, when I add a new one, basically the "old one" gets updated to the new coordinates.
Thanks!