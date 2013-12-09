Histogram line style not displaying properly on Strategy Tester
Yes, I confirm.
angevoyageur:Ok. Thank you, I report Service Desk.
Yes, I confirm.
Yes, I confirm.
Candles:thank you
Candles
Dear,
The above code works fine when attached to the chart. Lines are dash as should be, but when testing historical data with Strategy Tester lines are always solid. Please, can you test this and confirm that this is a bug.
Br,
Candles
ysu1987:Most welcome.
thank you
thank you
Ah, I see :)
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Dear,
The above code works fine when attached to the chart. Lines are dash as should be, but when testing historical data with Strategy Tester lines are always solid. Please, can you test this and confirm that this is a bug.
Br,
Candles