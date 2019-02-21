Trailing Stop with Commission - page 2
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I really want to help you, but your code is so messy and I don't know what exactly you are trying to accomplish...
Thanks Chad!
Below in the pic is what Im trying to achieve
Thanks @Joel Protusada for your code!
I'm trying to inject this on my code, but missing these parameter values when passing, are these defined with values? Also for "SurePips" ?
Thanks @Joel Protusada for your code!
I'm trying to inject this on my code, but missing these parameter values when passing, are these defined with values? Also for "SurePips" ?
That code is full of race conditions which could result in bugs. Since the order pool is a shared resource, you need to always iterate in reverse or use recursion due to the race conditions between multiple EAs and even raw market conditions. Order processing is [blocking] and can take seconds to complete; during which time orders can/will be added/removed by other EAs and TP/SL which will cause serious issues if you're iterating in the direction of the push-back/pop. It would also help to break down your logic into smaller reusable functions. Example:
That code is full of race conditions which could result in bugs. Since the order pool is a shared resource, you need to always iterate in reverse or use recursion due to the race conditions between multiple EAs and even raw market conditions. Order processing is [blocking] and can take seconds to complete; during which time orders can/will be added/removed by other EAs and TP/SL which will cause serious issues if you're iterating in the direction of the push-back/pop. It would also help to break down your logic into smaller reusable functions. Example:
Thanks @nicholi shen san!
I'm passing,
ForHope this is fine! Also I'm working to fix bunch of OrderModify errors I'm getting.
Thanks @Joel Protusada for your code!
I'm trying to inject this on my code, but missing these parameter values when passing, are these defined with values? Also for "SurePips" ?
I've been using this for more than 3 years already. No problem so far :)