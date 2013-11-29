How signal provider <> signal subscriber ratio calculated?
medoampir:Your calculation isn't right. Where did you found the formula you are applying ?
thanks...
I'm subscribed to a signal and this is a screen shot of the jornal messages
and since the both accounts have the same leverage, I just calculated the ratio like this:
167,359.4 / 269,963.00 * 100 = 61.99%
but as you see in the screen shot it is just 55%
is this wrong or am I misunderstand the formula?
thanks...
angevoyageur:I didn't find it I'm just getting the ration between the subscriber and provider balances.
Your calculation isn't right. Where did you found the formula you are applying ?
Your calculation isn't right. Where did you found the formula you are applying ?
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I'm subscribed to a signal and this is a screen shot of the jornal messages
and since the both accounts have the same leverage, I just calculated the ratio like this:
167,359.4 / 269,963.00 * 100 = 61.99%
but as you see in the screen shot it is just 55%
is this wrong or am I misunderstand the formula?
thanks...