How signal provider <> signal subscriber ratio calculated?

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I'm subscribed to a signal and this is a screen shot of the jornal messages


and since the both accounts have the same leverage, I just calculated the ratio like this:

167,359.4 / 269,963.00 * 100 = 61.99%

but as you see in the screen shot it is just 55%

is this wrong or am I misunderstand the formula?


thanks...

 
medoampir:

I'm subscribed to a signal and this is a screen shot of the jornal messages


and since the both accounts have the same leverage, I just calculated the ratio like this:

167,359.4 / 269,963.00 * 100 = 61.99%

but as you see in the screen shot it is just 55%

is this wrong or am I misunderstand the formula?


thanks...

Your calculation isn't right. Where did you found the formula you are applying ?
 
angevoyageur:
Your calculation isn't right. Where did you found the formula you are applying ?
I didn't find it I'm just getting the ration between the subscriber and provider balances.
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