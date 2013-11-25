History Data help

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can we input data before 1970.01.01 and after 2036.12.31on MT4?

can we edit data on MT5 like MT4?



 
rockyhoangdn:

can we input data before 1970.01.01 and after 2036.12.31on MT4?

can we edit data on MT5 like MT4?



This is MQL5 forum, please post to the MQL4 forum. Thanks.
MQL4: automated trading forum
  • www.mql5.com
MQL4: automated trading forum
 
rockyhoangdn:

can we input data before 1970.01.01 and after 2036.12.31on MT4?

can we edit data on MT5 like MT4?

1) No

2) No. 

 
Ubzen:

1) No

2) No.

Thanks
 
Candles:
This is MQL5 forum, please post to the MQL4 forum. Thanks.
That are 2 questions: 1 for Mt4 1 for MT5. I think mql5 devolper can answer both of them. Thanks
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