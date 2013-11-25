History Data help
rockyhoangdn:This is MQL5 forum, please post to the MQL4 forum. Thanks.
can we input data before 1970.01.01 and after 2036.12.31on MT4?
can we edit data on MT5 like MT4?
rockyhoangdn:
can we edit data on MT5 like MT4?
can we input data before 1970.01.01 and after 2036.12.31on MT4?
can we edit data on MT5 like MT4?
1) No
2) No.
Ubzen:Thanks
1) No
2) No.
Candles:That are 2 questions: 1 for Mt4 1 for MT5. I think mql5 devolper can answer both of them. Thanks
This is MQL5 forum, please post to the MQL4 forum. Thanks.
This is MQL5 forum, please post to the MQL4 forum. Thanks.
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can we input data before 1970.01.01 and after 2036.12.31on MT4?
can we edit data on MT5 like MT4?