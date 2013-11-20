How to use more than one local agent in Strategy Tester?

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Hello everybody,

as far as I can read here https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/341 it seems that disabling the use of remote agents should allow to use all the local agents for testing/optimization purposes using the Strategy Tester.

However it seems that in my case, from what I can read from the log, only the first of the eight local agent (I have an i7-3232QM processor in my laptop) I see in the agents tab is used when I test an EA. So how can I enable the remaining local agents?

Agents

 

 

 

 

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hardhu:

Hello everybody,

as far as I can read here https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/341 it seems that disabling the use of remote agents should allow to use all the local agents for testing/optimization purposes using the Strategy Tester.

However it seems that in my case, from what I can read from the log, only the first of the eight local agent (I have an i7-3232QM processor in my laptop) I see in the agents tab is used when I test an EA. So how can I enable the remaining local agents?

You can only use more than 1 agent for optimization, not for simple testing.
 
angevoyageur:
You can only use more than 1 agent for optimization, not for simple testing.
Ok, and in this this case (optimization), are automatically seleted all local agents available?
 
hardhu:
Ok, and in this this case (optimization), are automatically seleted all local agents available?
Yes provided they are enabled. See documentation also.
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