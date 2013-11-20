How to use more than one local agent in Strategy Tester?
hardhu:You can only use more than 1 agent for optimization, not for simple testing.
Hello everybody,
as far as I can read here https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/341 it seems that disabling the use of remote agents should allow to use all the local agents for testing/optimization purposes using the Strategy Tester.
However it seems that in my case, from what I can read from the log, only the first of the eight local agent (I have an i7-3232QM processor in my laptop) I see in the agents tab is used when I test an EA. So how can I enable the remaining local agents?
angevoyageur:Ok, and in this this case (optimization), are automatically seleted all local agents available?
You can only use more than 1 agent for optimization, not for simple testing.
You can only use more than 1 agent for optimization, not for simple testing.
hardhu:Yes provided they are enabled. See documentation also.
Ok, and in this this case (optimization), are automatically seleted all local agents available?
Ok, and in this this case (optimization), are automatically seleted all local agents available?
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Hello everybody,
as far as I can read here https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/341 it seems that disabling the use of remote agents should allow to use all the local agents for testing/optimization purposes using the Strategy Tester.
However it seems that in my case, from what I can read from the log, only the first of the eight local agent (I have an i7-3232QM processor in my laptop) I see in the agents tab is used when I test an EA. So how can I enable the remaining local agents?