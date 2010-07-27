Is This chart possible?? or error?
tlswn128:
This is very weird i think..
1800 pips in 3 minutes.. Is this mql5 error or real quote ??
I don't see anything like this. However you better call to your broker and ask your question.
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This is very weird i think..
1800 pips in 3 minutes.. Is this mql5 error or real quote ??