Is This chart possible?? or error?

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This is very weird i think.. 

 1800 pips in 3 minutes.. Is this mql5 error or real quote ?? 

 
tlswn128:

 

This is very weird i think.. 

 1800 pips in 3 minutes.. Is this mql5 error or real quote ?? 

I don't see anything like this. However you better call to your broker and ask your question.

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