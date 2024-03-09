WebRequest Post Example with Data
Hi ,
web request error -1 mql4 ,
in case if you request web request -1 , means your url is not setup well on mt4 , you need to set correctly ,
let suppose , djtradingbull.com/is trigger , Point , so you must on mt4 expert option allow url , https://djtradingbull.com
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Hello I am currently new to MQL4 and I need help understanding how to send data together with the post command using webrequest:
https://docs.mql4.com/common/webrequest
How do I attach a json string as raw data using web request since data is an array of characters. I tried creating a simple json string then using the stringtochararray command then use it as data. Is this the right approach? I have no way of finding out if it works or not. Has anybody been successful with this?