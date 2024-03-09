WebRequest Post Example with Data

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Hello I am currently new to MQL4 and I need help understanding how to send data together with the post command using webrequest:

 https://docs.mql4.com/common/webrequest

 How do I attach a json string as raw data using web request since data is an array of characters.  I tried creating a simple json string then using the stringtochararray command then use it as data.  Is this the right approach?  I have no way of finding out if it works or not.  Has anybody been successful with this? 

 

Hi ,    
web request    error    -1 mql4    ,    

allow webrequest url in mt4

in case     if    you  request  web request -1   ,   means   your  url  is   not setup  well on  mt4  ,   you need to  set correctly ,  
let suppose    ,   djtradingbull.com/is    trigger    , Point  ,    so  you  must on  mt4  expert option      allow   url  ,  https://djtradingbull.com

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