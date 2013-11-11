Problem with MQL5 indicator coding.
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Dear Guys.
I am facing some problem with MQL5 indicator code. Problem is that. i am draw line base on RSI Period = 14. So i want my indicator not draw last previous 14 candle. But when i code, my not draw from first. I think am doing something wrong. then code is below.