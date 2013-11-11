What is mean of Indicator error log test (333,26)

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[Deleted]  

I got an error of a indicator into Experts log.

 

2013.11.11 00:52:31 CAP_TDI_Histo (GBPUSD,M30) zero divide in 'Histo.mq5' (333,26)

 

I just want to know what meaning of two number (333 and 26). 

 
advali82:

I got an error of a indicator into Experts log.

 

2013.11.11 00:52:31 CAP_TDI_Histo (GBPUSD,M30) zero divide in 'Histo.mq5' (333,26)

 

I just want to know what meaning of two number (333 and 26). 

Line number and column number in Histo.mq5 source code.
[Deleted]  

angevoyageur:
Line number and column number in Histo.mq5 source code.

 

 

 

ok i get line number but where i see column number. 

 
advali82:

It's indicated on the status bar, when you place your cursor in the code.


[Deleted]  
angevoyageur:

It's indicated on the status bar, when you place your cursor in the code.


Thanks

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