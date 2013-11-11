What is mean of Indicator error log test (333,26)
advali82:Line number and column number in Histo.mq5 source code.
I got an error of a indicator into Experts log.
2013.11.11 00:52:31 CAP_TDI_Histo (GBPUSD,M30) zero divide in 'Histo.mq5' (333,26)
I just want to know what meaning of two number (333 and 26).
angevoyageur:
Line number and column number in Histo.mq5 source code.
ok i get line number but where i see column number.
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I got an error of a indicator into Experts log.
2013.11.11 00:52:31 CAP_TDI_Histo (GBPUSD,M30) zero divide in 'Histo.mq5' (333,26)
I just want to know what meaning of two number (333 and 26).