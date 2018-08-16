can't add new chart

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[Deleted]  

when i try to add new chart i get this:

 C:\Users\?????\AppData\Roamin\MetaQuotes\Yerminal\804178f05358d0dfe1028115526a9e97\profiles\Default\chart01.chr contains an incorrect path.

 

anybody can help 

[Deleted]  
anyone had the same problem??
 

Switch to a different profile then back to the default profile see if that fixes it.

[Deleted]  
i try it' didnt work..
 

Make a new profile, save it as Default to overwrite the old one.

 
jackpotqq C:\Users\?????\AppData\Roamin\MetaQuotes\Yerminal\...\profiles\Default\chart01.chr contains an incorrect path.
If that's not a typo, you need to reinstall
 

Yes for sure thats the wrong path to the data folder, I didnt notice that.

[Deleted]  
i reinstall still same problem, thanks anyway
 
daniel:
i reinstall still same problem, thanks anyway

My MT4 had the same problem also. This problem only occurred once I removed this profile (File > Profiles > Remove > ). A terminal restart did not resolve the issue.

I changed profile and that brought my charts back.

Now the problem seems resolved, but I am unsure of reason why or how.

I think the way to avoid this issue is to ensure the profile exists. Restart terminal and keep trying??


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