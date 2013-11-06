Windows software support and development should be stopped. - page 2
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(Imo) mobile phones are no-where near ready to replace the desktop. I don't believe they ever will because of simple physics -size matters-. I'm not going to be typing a computer program on that tiny_screen which the key_board take half the space.
The brokers already have the option to offer paid || free vps now and most don't.
(Imo) mobile phones are no-where near ready to replace the desktop. I don't believe they ever will because of simple physics -size matters-. I'm not going to be typing a computer program on that tiny_screen which the key_board take half the space.
The brokers already have the option to offer paid || free vps now and most don't.
Yeah, well (sorry) I'm still confused about what you're trying to poll. Are these mobile devices including laptops || tablet || notebook || smart phones. Are you defining them based on the operating_system they're using like iOS, Android or Windows. Perhaps this should be a poll about getting rid of Microsoft?
Here's a list of mobile Operating Systems.
When you want to post an idea, it is up to you to explain and make you understand. This is certainly not taking people for fools they will accept your ideas.