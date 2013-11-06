Windows software support and development should be stopped. - page 2

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ssn: Well in a word windows is wasteful... A lot of the things that it used to do yesteryear are now done with optimal resources on mobile. Strategy tester should be called remotely from mobile.

(Imo) mobile phones are no-where near ready to replace the desktop. I don't believe they ever will because of simple physics -size matters-. I'm not going to be typing a computer program on that tiny_screen which the key_board take half the space.

The brokers already have the option to offer paid || free vps now and most don't. 

 
Ubzen:

(Imo) mobile phones are no-where near ready to replace the desktop. I don't believe they ever will because of simple physics -size matters-. I'm not going to be typing a computer program on that tiny_screen which the key_board take half the space.

The brokers already have the option to offer paid || free vps now and most don't. 

Not all mobile devices are the size of a phone. 

Yeah brokers have VPS services but the are paying Microsoft for each instance.
 
ssn: Not all mobile devices are the size of a phone. Yeah brokers have VPS services but the are paying Microsoft for each instance.
Yeah, well (sorry) I'm still confused about what you're trying to poll. Are these mobile devices including laptops || tablet || notebook || smart phones. Are you defining them based on the operating_system they're using like iOS, Android or Windows. Perhaps this should be a poll about getting rid of Microsoft? 
 
Ubzen:
Yeah, well (sorry) I'm still confused about what you're trying to poll. Are these mobile devices including laptops || tablet || notebook || smart phones. Are you defining them based on the operating_system they're using like iOS, Android or Windows. Perhaps this should be a poll about getting rid of Microsoft? 
mobile=iOS and Android devices...
 
ssn: mobile=iOS and Android devices...
Here's a list of mobile Operating Systems.
 
Ubzen:
Here's a list of mobile Operating Systems.
Yet to look at your list but extending the mobile version of metatrader would ideally start with those mobile OS's that are most adopted. And actually just to be clear my examples above were just to clarify on mobile devices as opposed to PC 'mobile' devices like laptops. In that vein a version of windows, I think they have windows 8, that runs on tablets, could at some point be considered by metaquotes.
 
And just to be clear, if Metaquotes sold such an app in the App Store as opposed to having it free, I would buy it... and probably they could be other buyers as well.
 
angevoyageur:
When you want to post an idea, it is up to you to explain and make you understand. This is certainly not taking people for fools they will accept your ideas.
I agree
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