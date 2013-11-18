Troublesome Ichimoku - page 2
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You have to use ArraySetAsSeries() with your buffers, otherwise index 0 is the oldest value on your chart.
Or try to print value like Kijun_sen_Buffer[amount-1] for current bar and Kijun_sen_Buffer[amount-2] for last closed bar.
Thanks alot, it works :D
I know
You are welcome.