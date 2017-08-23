Can 1 EA monitor & trade multiple currency pairs from within one chart? - page 4
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In MT4 is simple just loop over SymbolsTotal(1) and then SymbolName(pos,1) becomes the instrument.
But let's take it one step further.
My EA's not only trade all instruments, they also handle all indicators.
So that's all instruments, and all indicators, in one EA... and even some custom ones.
This makes it very convenient to easily try new and different trading ideas from just the one package.
Of course why not.
It's endless discussion anyway, everyone has it's own needs and view about how to realize it.
Agree.
It's just that some people are constantly 'don't do this and don't do that' and etc.
Its not really advice but more like giving an order.
Agree.
It's just that some people are constantly 'don't do this and don't do that' and etc.
Its not really advice but more like giving an order.