Get data from webservices, websites, databases etc ...

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Hi ;)

 First let me introduce my idea a bit : I am trying to design a trading automat based on fondamentals news. So the trading decision is not the MQL work, this is the role of an external engine actualy hosted on an dedicated server. I used Mql for execution orders. On the paper this system look to be very simple, but MQL language didn't look to be design for this kinds of patterns.

How can I reach my analysis results stored in an external service with MQL ?

Thank's a lot for your answers. 

 
wizmoisa:

Hi ;)

 First let me introduce my idea a bit : I am trying to design a trading automat based on fondamentals news. So the trading decision is not the MQL work, this is the role of an external engine actualy hosted on an dedicated server. I used Mql for execution orders. On the paper this system look to be very simple, but MQL language didn't look to be design for this kinds of patterns.

How can I reach my analysis results stored in an external service with MQL ?

Thank's a lot for your answers. 

See this article : Using WinInet.dll for Data Exchange between Terminals via the Internet.
 
angevoyageur:
See this article : Using WinInet.dll for Data Exchange between Terminals via the Internet.
Once again you have been very helpful Angevoyageur ;)
 
wizmoisa:
Once again you have been very helpful Angevoyageur ;)
Once again, you are welcome
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