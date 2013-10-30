Get data from webservices, websites, databases etc ...
wizmoisa:See this article : Using WinInet.dll for Data Exchange between Terminals via the Internet.
Hi ;)
First let me introduce my idea a bit : I am trying to design a trading automat based on fondamentals news. So the trading decision is not the MQL work, this is the role of an external engine actualy hosted on an dedicated server. I used Mql for execution orders. On the paper this system look to be very simple, but MQL language didn't look to be design for this kinds of patterns.
How can I reach my analysis results stored in an external service with MQL ?
Thank's a lot for your answers.
angevoyageur:Once again you have been very helpful Angevoyageur ;)
See this article : Using WinInet.dll for Data Exchange between Terminals via the Internet.
See this article : Using WinInet.dll for Data Exchange between Terminals via the Internet.
wizmoisa:Once again, you are welcome
Once again you have been very helpful Angevoyageur ;)
Once again you have been very helpful Angevoyageur ;)
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Hi ;)
First let me introduce my idea a bit : I am trying to design a trading automat based on fondamentals news. So the trading decision is not the MQL work, this is the role of an external engine actualy hosted on an dedicated server. I used Mql for execution orders. On the paper this system look to be very simple, but MQL language didn't look to be design for this kinds of patterns.
How can I reach my analysis results stored in an external service with MQL ?
Thank's a lot for your answers.