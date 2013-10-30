run strategy tester from code? - page 2

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RaptorUK:

OK,  I've just done a little testing using the info you sent.

I have no problem with MT5 running each time I execute the following . . .

  . . . obviously my paths are a little different to yours,  I am running in Windows 7 Pro 64bit.

I was running EURUSD without any problems but when I changed the config.ini to GBPUSD the Strategy tester was still running with EURUSD,  when I investigated I found that GBPUSD could not be selected manually in the Strategy Tester.  This was easily rectified by going to the Market Watch ( Ctrl + M ) right clicking on any symbol and the clicking Show All   this allowed me to select GBPUSD in the Strategy Tester manually.  When I tried the command line with the config.ini  set to GBPUSD it executed correctly and the Strategy tester was started with GBPUSD.

Let me know if this helps or if I need to keep investigating . . . .

Hi RaptorUK, I have Windows 7 Pro 64 bits as well.

I have uninstalled MT5 at all again and installed it again in the folder: MT5Installs (the same as you), I did that

because I though maybe the problem was some spaces on the path, but it was no success. I putted the config file on the same location

as you but it didn't work. Here you have a video I made:

http://youtu.be/834tKoCUSY4

 
cyberglassed:

Hi RaptorUK, I have Windows 7 Pro 64 bits as well.

I have uninstalled MT5 at all again and installed it again in the folder: MT5Installs (the same as you), I did that

because I though maybe the problem was some spaces on the path, but it was no success. I putted the config file on the same location

as you but it didn't work. Here you have a video I made:

http://youtu.be/834tKoCUSY4

OK,  thanks for the video,  can you try this for me quickly,  in your config.ini file comment out the server, Login and Password lines . . .  like this . .

[Common]
;Server=dc1.demo.mt5.alpari.co.uk:443
;Login=20087266
;Password=gb1dnge

ProxyEnable=0
KeepPrivate=1
NewsEnable=0
CertInstall=0

[Tester]
Expert=Advisors\ExpertMAPSAR
Symbol=GBPUSD
Period=M5
FromDate=2013.09.21
ToDate=2013.10.25
ForwardMode=0
ExecutionMode=0
Model=2
Deposit=200
Leverage=1:100
Optimization=0
Report=my_custom_results
ReplaceReport=1
ShutdownTerminal=0
 
RaptorUK:

OK,  thanks for the video,  can you try this for me quickly,  in your config.ini file comment out the server, Login and Password lines . . .  like this . .

Wow RaptorUK, it works! :)

I couldn't imagine this could be a problem for the tester,


thanks a lot for the help!

 
cyberglassed:

Wow RaptorUK, it works! :)

I couldn't imagine this could be a problem for the tester,


thanks a lot for the help!

I suspect you have a typo in there somewhere,  but now you have it working you can test and find where the issue is.  
 
RaptorUK:
I suspect you have a typo in there somewhere,  but now you have it working you can test and find where the issue is.  
Thank you very much! ;)
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