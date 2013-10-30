run strategy tester from code? - page 2
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OK, I've just done a little testing using the info you sent.
I have no problem with MT5 running each time I execute the following . . .
. . . obviously my paths are a little different to yours, I am running in Windows 7 Pro 64bit.
I was running EURUSD without any problems but when I changed the config.ini to GBPUSD the Strategy tester was still running with EURUSD, when I investigated I found that GBPUSD could not be selected manually in the Strategy Tester. This was easily rectified by going to the Market Watch ( Ctrl + M ) right clicking on any symbol and the clicking Show All this allowed me to select GBPUSD in the Strategy Tester manually. When I tried the command line with the config.ini set to GBPUSD it executed correctly and the Strategy tester was started with GBPUSD.
Let me know if this helps or if I need to keep investigating . . . .
Hi RaptorUK, I have Windows 7 Pro 64 bits as well.
I have uninstalled MT5 at all again and installed it again in the folder: MT5Installs (the same as you), I did that
because I though maybe the problem was some spaces on the path, but it was no success. I putted the config file on the same location
as you but it didn't work. Here you have a video I made:
http://youtu.be/834tKoCUSY4
Hi RaptorUK, I have Windows 7 Pro 64 bits as well.
I have uninstalled MT5 at all again and installed it again in the folder: MT5Installs (the same as you), I did that
because I though maybe the problem was some spaces on the path, but it was no success. I putted the config file on the same location
as you but it didn't work. Here you have a video I made:
http://youtu.be/834tKoCUSY4
OK, thanks for the video, can you try this for me quickly, in your config.ini file comment out the server, Login and Password lines . . . like this . .
OK, thanks for the video, can you try this for me quickly, in your config.ini file comment out the server, Login and Password lines . . . like this . .
Wow RaptorUK, it works! :)
I couldn't imagine this could be a problem for the tester,
thanks a lot for the help!
Wow RaptorUK, it works! :)
I couldn't imagine this could be a problem for the tester,
thanks a lot for the help!
I suspect you have a typo in there somewhere, but now you have it working you can test and find where the issue is.