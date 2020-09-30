FileReadString in binary file problem ? [FIXED] - page 2
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Just noticed this bug is still present in MT5 Build 2190. I will report it.
Hi, I noticed that FileReadString has still a limitation (MT5 Build 2622). Writing a string to .bin seems without limitation. But when I try to read a bin file with 16384 characters, then it won't read the string. (File with 16383 characters works).
output:
Is that a bug, or an actual limitation for some reason?
Thanks for any help in advance.
Cheers, Julian.