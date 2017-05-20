Adding script (or anything) to response over other indicator's alert - page 2
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If an arrow is drawn by an indicator. You can code another indicator to detect when an arrow is drawn and then send an alert. The arrow may be drawn by a buffer, so check the buffer value(s) with iCustom. If the arrow is drawn as an object, then check for a new object on the bar. Normally you can recognise how the indicator names the objects.
it is done. i just use sample from mql4 chartevent then add send notification below event create. done.thank you
it is done. i just use sample from mql4 chartevent then add send notification below event create. done.thank you
Hello can you help doing this , i have the same problem as you.