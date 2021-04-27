SendNotification to more than one apple devices

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Hello,

Currently, I have configured my EA to send a notification to my iphone whenever a new trade get executed.

Can metatrader4 send notification to all my 3 apple devices including iphone, ipad mini and ipad? Because I am required to enter the metaquote ID in the sendnotification area of my metatrader so I was wondering if they can handle 2 or more metaquote IDs . And it will be fantastic if one live account can send notification to a number of apple devices at the same time. How do I do that? Is it by entering a few metaquote IDs and all separated by commas? For example, A0123456,CDE12345, FGH34567, JKL45678.

Thanks!

 
I don't think so. You might get the answer faster by asking metaQuotes here.
 
AP1_710:

Hello,

Currently, I have configured my EA to send a notification to my iphone whenever a new trade get executed.

Can metatrader4 send notification to all my 3 apple devices including iphone, ipad mini and ipad? Because I am required to enter the metaquote ID in the sendnotification area of my metatrader so I was wondering if they can handle 2 or more metaquote IDs . And it will be fantastic if one live account can send notification to a number of apple devices at the same time. How do I do that? Is it by entering a few metaquote IDs and all separated by commas? For example, A0123456,CDE12345, FGH34567, JKL45678.

Thanks!

Yes you can, please read the User Guide (F1 on your terminal or download it) :

Next, enter one or more MetaQuotes IDs, separated by commas. You can specify up to 4 MetaQuotes IDs; the notifications will be sent to all of the devices simultaneously.

 

YES of course, I was looking for the same and here it is the way to do it right and correct! 

Send Notification to more than one apple devices

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