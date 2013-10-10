New Indicator
Thanks but it's not good idea!
salam, che komaki lazem dari?
salam, che komaki lazem dari?
? penglish ?
& he asked : what help you need?
this is english site, please use english,
? penglish ?
& he asked : what help you need?
this is english site, please use english,
Is it Persian language ? I can't translate it.
no, we say this : penglish = persian~english
persian word write with " english alphabet " . for this reason you could not translate it.
the persian for above is :
سلام شما چه کمکی لازم دارید؟
and you can translate above line.
some where because of font or ... use this . .. of course , who want to read it must be persian.
no, we say this : penglish = persian~english
persian word write with " english alphabet " . for this reason you could not translate it.
the persian for above is :
سلام شما چه کمکی لازم دارید؟
and you can translate above line.
some where because of font or ... use this . .. of course , who want to read it must be persian.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hi All,
I need an indicator that is not available for Metatrader could you help me to make it? Or if you have it could you share it?
Thanks so...
Indicator Name: SRDM
Link of formula: http://finance.easychart.net/WebDemos/Explore.aspx?Id=27&File=Basic.fml