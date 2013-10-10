New Indicator

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Hi All,

I need an indicator that is not available for Metatrader could you help me to make it? Or if you have it could you share it?

Thanks so...

Indicator Name: SRDM

Link of formula: http://finance.easychart.net/WebDemos/Explore.aspx?Id=27&File=Basic.fml

Easy financial chart.NET - Demos
  • finance.easychart.net
Basic Demos : Home | Web chart | Formula on the fly | Formula Explore | Formula Help | Formula Editor | Rss News DB Demos : Custom Chart | Basic Chart | Stock Scanner | Scan Result | Pre-Scan | Stock List | Formula Values | Compare | Extern Data | Symbol Lookup | Trading System | Chart Galleries | Compare Indicators | Custom Label | Intraday...
 
Try the Jobs section.
 

Thanks but it's not good idea!

 
salam, che komaki lazem dari?
 
hmrt135:
salam, che komaki lazem dari?
Please post in English on this forum. Thanks.
 
hmrt135:
salam, che komaki lazem dari?

? penglish ?   

& he asked : what help you need?

this is english site, please use english,

 
TIMisthebest:

? penglish ?   

& he asked : what help you need?

this is english site, please use english,

Is it Persian language ? I can't translate it.
 
angevoyageur:
Is it Persian language ? I can't translate it.

no, we say this :  penglish = persian~english

persian word write with " english  alphabet " . for this reason you could not translate it.

the persian for above is :

سلام شما چه کمکی لازم دارید؟

and you can translate above line.


some where because of font or ... use this . .. of course , who want to read it must be persian.

 
TIMisthebest:

no, we say this :  penglish = persian~english

persian word write with " english  alphabet " . for this reason you could not translate it.

the persian for above is :

سلام شما چه کمکی لازم دارید؟

and you can translate above line.


some where because of font or ... use this . .. of course , who want to read it must be persian.

Ah ok, thanks for explanation.
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