MQL5 Storage and file security
SSL - cryptographic protocol that provides for establishing secure connection between a client and a server .
And how many people (employees Metakvotov etc.) has direct access to the entire database?
From here.
Hi - thanks for your prompt response.
Firstly, I'm presume that SSL can only and is only used to encrypt the files on the connection between the client and the storage server - i.e. there's no part of the SSL protocol that allows you to store files in their encrypted state ONCE THEY REACH the storage server? So my assumption is that when the files actually reach the storage server, they're decrypted by SSL (as part of the protocol stack) and stored as standard txt files on the server's hard drives?
And having been a Systems Administrator myself in the past, I know exactly how many Sysadmin staff have sysadmin passwords as opposed to how many SHOULD have sysadmin passwords - heaps! With a lot of even very basic admin type work, you often can't do a hell of a lot unless you have the "Administrator" or "root" type passwords...
Hi - thanks for your prompt response.
Firstly, I'm presume that SSL can only and is only used to encrypt the files on the connection between the client and the storage server - i.e. there's no part of the SSL protocol that allows you to store files in their encrypted state ONCE THEY REACH the storage server? So my assumption is that when the files actually reach the storage server, they're decrypted by SSL (as part of the protocol stack) and stored as standard txt files on the server's hard drives?
And having been a Systems Administrator myself in the past, I know exactly how many Sysadmin staff have sysadmin passwords as opposed to how many SHOULD have sysadmin passwords - heaps! With a lot of even very basic admin type work, you often can't do a hell of a lot unless you have the "Administrator" or "root" type passwords...
You are right. So you probably don't use your computer for anything "private" as there are admins everywhere
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Hi,
I've just been having a look at the MQL5 storage facility and it looks pretty good. My only concern with it however is security. When Committing files to the storage, are they automatically encrypted? If not, what's to stop a local Storage server Systems Administrator from pulling off all your Expert source code etc and using it for himself or distributing it?