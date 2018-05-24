Need help with my CandleTrail EA - page 2

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Please use the </> button to insert your above code.


 
Andre Tavares:

Hi, I started to have the same error after upgrading version of MT5. Please what is not compatible in my code anymore? This error is a plague!

Your solution works! Thank you very much.

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

Please use the </> button to insert your above code.


OK, thanks.

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