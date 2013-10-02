Help on interpretating test of MAMA expert advisor

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Hey,

I am just getting comfortable with MT5.  I ran on a test on the MAMA expert advisor, and I am confused by the result. See this screenshot:

 

Screenshot

The expert advisor is making quite good choices, but I do not get I it is doing it. I though the MAMA advisor would make buy or sell signals, wenn the two moving average lines cross.

But that is definitly not the case. You can see all the options I made in the bottom of the screen (as well as the balance of my demo account :)).

 

So am I wrong about how MAMA makes it choices? Or do I interpretate the graph wrong?

Thanks!

Rudolf 

 

 
RudolfKrugstein:

Hey,

I am just getting comfortable with MT5.  I ran on a test on the MAMA expert advisor, and I am confused by the result. See this screenshot:

 

The expert advisor is making quite good choices, but I do not get I it is doing it. I though the MAMA advisor would make buy or sell signals, wenn the two moving average lines cross.

But that is definitly not the case. You can see all the options I made in the bottom of the screen (as well as the balance of my demo account :)).

 

So am I wrong about how MAMA makes it choices? Or do I interpretate the graph wrong?

Thanks!

Rudolf 

Yes you are wrong. This is an Expert Advisor build with MQL5 Wizard, it used the signal module of Moving Average, and a trailing stop based on Moving Average also.
 
RudolfKrugstein:

Hey,

I am just getting comfortable with MT5.  I ran on a test on the MAMA expert advisor, and I am confused by the result. See this screenshot:

 

The expert advisor is making quite good choices, but I do not get I it is doing it. I though the MAMA advisor would make buy or sell signals, wenn the two moving average lines cross.

But that is definitly not the case. You can see all the options I made in the bottom of the screen (as well as the balance of my demo account :)).

 

So am I wrong about how MAMA makes it choices? Or do I interpretate the graph wrong?

Thanks!

Rudolf 

 

Play with the inputs, time frames,  ect... until it performs the way you want  it to.
 
Based on about 3 seconds analysis of your image, i happen to think it doesnt trade when the ma cross each other but when the candle sticks cross either ma.
 
angevoyageur:
Yes you are wrong. This is an Expert Advisor build with MQL5 Wizard, it used the signal module of Moving Average, and a trailing stop based on Moving Average also.

This a good link you provided angevoyageur
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