Help on interpretating test of MAMA expert advisor
Hey,
I am just getting comfortable with MT5. I ran on a test on the MAMA expert advisor, and I am confused by the result. See this screenshot:
The expert advisor is making quite good choices, but I do not get I it is doing it. I though the MAMA advisor would make buy or sell signals, wenn the two moving average lines cross.
But that is definitly not the case. You can see all the options I made in the bottom of the screen (as well as the balance of my demo account :)).
So am I wrong about how MAMA makes it choices? Or do I interpretate the graph wrong?
Thanks!
Rudolf
Hey,
I am just getting comfortable with MT5. I ran on a test on the MAMA expert advisor, and I am confused by the result. See this screenshot:
The expert advisor is making quite good choices, but I do not get I it is doing it. I though the MAMA advisor would make buy or sell signals, wenn the two moving average lines cross.
But that is definitly not the case. You can see all the options I made in the bottom of the screen (as well as the balance of my demo account :)).
So am I wrong about how MAMA makes it choices? Or do I interpretate the graph wrong?
Thanks!
Rudolf
Yes you are wrong. This is an Expert Advisor build with MQL5 Wizard, it used the signal module of Moving Average, and a trailing stop based on Moving Average also.
This a good link you provided angevoyageur
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
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Hey,
I am just getting comfortable with MT5. I ran on a test on the MAMA expert advisor, and I am confused by the result. See this screenshot:
The expert advisor is making quite good choices, but I do not get I it is doing it. I though the MAMA advisor would make buy or sell signals, wenn the two moving average lines cross.
But that is definitly not the case. You can see all the options I made in the bottom of the screen (as well as the balance of my demo account :)).
So am I wrong about how MAMA makes it choices? Or do I interpretate the graph wrong?
Thanks!
Rudolf