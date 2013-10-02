Is something wrong with my writing of SMA?

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Hi!

I have started learning Metatrader 5 and still progressing.

I have written my first indicator of plotting two SMA lines.

1.Red Line Period: 13

2.Yellow Line Period: 25 

 What I have received is indicated in posted photo, successful red line and unexpected Slanted yellow line.

I am supposed to be getting two SMA lines. 

 Would some one please give me advice?

 

Thank you very much 

 Yoshi  

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                          SMA.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2009, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                              http://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//---- the indicator will be plotted in the main window
#property indicator_chart_window
//---- one buffer will be used for the calculations and plot of the indicator
#property indicator_buffers 2
//---- only one graphic plot is used 
#property indicator_plots   2
//---- the indicator should be plotted as a line
#property indicator_type1   DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_type2   DRAW_LINE
//---- the color of the indicator's line is red 
#property indicator_color1  Red 
#property indicator_color2  Yellow
//---- indicator input parameters
input int MAPeriod = 13; //Averaging period
input int MAShift = 0; //Horizontal shift (in bars)
input int MAPeriod2 = 25;
//---- the declaration of the dynamic array
//that will be used further as an indicator's buffer
double ExtLineBuffer[]; 
double ExtLineBuffer2[];
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+  
void OnInit()
  {
//----+
//---- assign the dynamic array ExtLineBuffer with 0th indicator's buffer
   SetIndexBuffer(0,ExtLineBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(1,ExtLineBuffer2,INDICATOR_DATA);
//---- set plot shift along the horizontal axis by MAShift bars
   PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_SHIFT,MAShift);
   PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_SHIFT,MAShift);
//---- set plot begin from the bar with number MAPeriod
   PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN,MAPeriod);
   PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN,MAPeriod2);
     
//----+
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(
                const int rates_total,    // number of available bars in history at the current tick
                const int prev_calculated,// number of bars, calculated at previous tick
                const int begin,          // index of the first bar
                const double &price[]     // price array for the calculation
                )
  {
//----+   
   //---- check for the presence of bars, sufficient for the calculation
   if (rates_total < MAPeriod2 - 1 + begin)
    return(0);
   
   //---- declaration of local variables 
   int first, bar, iii;
   double Sum, SMA;
   double Sum2, SMA2;
   
   //---- calculation of starting index first of the main loop
   if(prev_calculated==0) // check for the first start of the indicator
      first=MAPeriod2-1+begin; // start index for all the bars
   else first=prev_calculated-1; // start index for the new bars
   //---- main loop of the calculation
   for(bar = first; bar < rates_total; bar++)
    {    
      Sum=0.0;
      //---- summation loop for the current bar averaging
      for(iii=0;iii<MAPeriod;iii++)
         Sum+=price[bar-iii]; // It's equal to: Sum = Sum + price[bar - iii];
       
      for(iii=0;iii<MAPeriod2;iii++)
         Sum2+=price[bar-iii];
         
         
      //---- calculate averaged value
      SMA=Sum/MAPeriod;
      SMA2=Sum2/MAPeriod2;
      //---- set the element of the indicator buffer with the value of SMA we have calculated
      ExtLineBuffer[bar]=SMA;
      ExtLineBuffer2[bar]=SMA2;
    }
//----+     
   return(rates_total);
  }

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

 

 
Please EDIT your post and use the SRC button when you post code. Thanks.
 
angevoyageur:
Please EDIT your post and use the SRC button when you post code. Thanks.

will do !

Thank you for your advice Mr. angevoyageur

 
yoshi1988:

will do !

Thank you for your advice Mr. angevoyageur

You were asked to EDIT your post  . . . not create another thread.  Now please EDIT your post,  it is the first post in this thread.  Thank you.

How to use the SRC button.

 

 
yoshi1988:

will do !

Thank you for your advice Mr. angevoyageur

As it seems so difficult to edit your post, I do it for you this time.

You have to add this line in your loop:

      Sum=0.0;
      Sum2=0.0;
 
angevoyageur:

As it seems so difficult to edit your post, I do it for you this time.

You have to add this line in your loop:

Mr Angevoyageur

I am very sorry creating double threads.

I will be cautious from now on.

 And THank you very much your advice. I totally understood. 

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