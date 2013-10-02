Is something wrong with my writing of SMA?
Please EDIT your post and use the SRC button when you post code. Thanks.
angevoyageur:
Please EDIT your post and use the SRC button when you post code. Thanks.
Please EDIT your post and use the SRC button when you post code. Thanks.
will do !
Thank you for your advice Mr. angevoyageur
yoshi1988:
will do !
Thank you for your advice Mr. angevoyageur
As it seems so difficult to edit your post, I do it for you this time.
You have to add this line in your loop:
Sum=0.0; Sum2=0.0;
angevoyageur:
As it seems so difficult to edit your post, I do it for you this time.
You have to add this line in your loop:
Mr Angevoyageur
I am very sorry creating double threads.
I will be cautious from now on.
And THank you very much your advice. I totally understood.
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Hi!
I have started learning Metatrader 5 and still progressing.
I have written my first indicator of plotting two SMA lines.
1.Red Line Period: 13
2.Yellow Line Period: 25
What I have received is indicated in posted photo, successful red line and unexpected Slanted yellow line.
I am supposed to be getting two SMA lines.
Would some one please give me advice?
Thank you very much
Yoshi