MQL5 showing no response

New comment
[Deleted]  

I have sent an EA 2 weeks before, till now it is in proof read status, getting no response, even i have no option to get contact with the moderator. really feeling very bad.

 

Thanks. 

 
shibumrgn:

I have sent an EA 2 weeks before, till now it is in proof read status, getting no response, even i have no option to get contact with the moderator. really feeling very bad.

 

Thanks. 

service desk
 
shibumrgn:

I have sent an EA 2 weeks before, till now it is in proof read status, getting no response, even i have no option to get contact with the moderator. really feeling very bad.

 

Thanks. 

You can contact an admin, once in the page of your code, click on comments, then Add comment :


[Deleted]  
Thank you doshur and angevoyageur. I have found it :)
New comment