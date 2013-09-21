how to solve the stack display of the signal history.xls
kelly:This isn't a question related to trading, you would better ask on a Excel forum or use Google. Anyway, see this link http://superuser.com/questions/291445/how-do-you-change-default-delimiter-in-the-text-import-in-excel
how to solve the stack display of the signal history.xls
I want to separate the data cell by cell .
I want to separate the data cell by cell .
How do you change default delimiter in the Text Import in Excel?
- superuser.com
I want to import a CSV file to Excel. The CSV file has comma separated data (go figure), but the delimiter in the Text Import Wizard is set to "Tab" by default. How can I change the default to "Com...
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
how to solve the stack display of the signal history.xls
I want to separate the data cell by cell .
I want to separate the data cell by cell .
Thanks