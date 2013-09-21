how to solve the stack display of the signal history.xls

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how to solve the stack display of the signal history.xls

 

I want to separate the data cell by cell .

 

I want to separate the data cell by cell . 

 Thanks

 
kelly:

how to solve the stack display of the signal history.xls

 

I want to separate the data cell by cell .

 

I want to separate the data cell by cell . 

 Thanks

This isn't a question related to trading, you would better ask on a Excel forum or use Google. Anyway, see this link http://superuser.com/questions/291445/how-do-you-change-default-delimiter-in-the-text-import-in-excel
How do you change default delimiter in the Text Import in Excel?
How do you change default delimiter in the Text Import in Excel?
  • superuser.com
I want to import a CSV file to Excel. The CSV file has comma separated data (go figure), but the delimiter in the Text Import Wizard is set to "Tab" by default. How can I change the default to "Com...
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