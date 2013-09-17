Hello!!

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Hello friends,
I have just joined this online community. I am here to learn and share some business & financial and Forex trading tips.
 
rhinobrokers12:
Hello friends,
I have just joined this online community. I am here to learn and share some business & financial and Forex trading tips.
You are welcome.
 
rhinobrokers12:
Hello friends,
I have just joined this online community. I am here to learn and share some business & financial and Forex trading tips.
Please review the Forum rules and bear in mind Advertising is not allowed,  believe it or not some users register just to simply place advertising and these users quickly get BANNED.  

I'm sure this doesn't apply in your case . . .  welcome to the Forum  
 

Hi rhino,

welcome and good luck.

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