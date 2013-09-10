Journal
tenlau:Click on the Journal tab, right click in the Journal window and then click Open, you will see the log files where the Journal entries are saved.
Hello,
Please I want to know if the Journal is saved automatically and if so were it is.
Thanks in advance!
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Hello,
Please I want to know if the Journal is saved automatically and if so were it is.
Thanks in advance!