Journal

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Hello,

Please I want to know if the Journal is saved automatically and if so were it is.

Thanks in advance! 

 

If I am not wrong so this is journal :


Click on that, after that - right mouse click and select 'Open'

 
tenlau:

Hello,

Please I want to know if the Journal is saved automatically and if so were it is.

Thanks in advance! 

Click on the Journal tab,  right click in the Journal window and then click Open,  you will see the log files where the Journal entries are saved.
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