Perfect Entry
KenMcCormick:MT5 is okay. Its just there are still fewer brokers offering it. Part of the reason can be the use of positions rather than orders...
This trade was entered at the opportune time, with only a 4pip retraction from entry and considering a 2.5 pip set back as broker fee., 49.7 pips of profit, trailing stop, stop is "in the money now".
To code this, it is important to know where the price is in the trend, and were the trend will likely end. A bit poetic..It turns out.(-:
This trade was entered at the opportune time, with only a 4pip retraction from entry and considering a 2.5 pip set back as broker fee., 49.7 pips of profit, trailing stop, stop is "in the money now".
To code this, it is important to know where the price is in the trend, and were the trend will likely end. A bit poetic..It turns out.(-:
I think I can figure out how to code this advisor, with the MT4, MT5 trading platform. Just not sure which one. I heard the MT5 still has bugs in live trading. More so than MT4 does anyway. Anyone know differently?
ssn:Could you elaborate on this?
MT5 is okay. Its just there are still fewer brokers offering it. Part of the reason can be the use of positions rather than orders...
MT5 is okay. Its just there are still fewer brokers offering it. Part of the reason can be the use of positions rather than orders...
KenMcCormick:Order, deal and position with MT5/mql5.
Could you elaborate on this?
Could you elaborate on this?
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This trade was entered at the opportune time, with only a 4pip retraction from entry and considering a 2.5 pip set back as broker fee., 49.7 pips of profit, trailing stop, stop is "in the money now".
To code this, it is important to know where the price is in the trend, and were the trend will likely end. A bit poetic..It turns out.(-:
I think I can figure out how to code this advisor, with the MT4, MT5 trading platform. Just not sure which one. I heard the MT5 still has bugs in live trading. More so than MT4 does anyway. Anyone know differently?