How to predict RSI Level??? - page 2
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Thank for your help @William Roeder.
But after I downloaded your indicator then i copied and paste it in the mql4 indicator folder
"C:\Users\HP\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\287469DEA9630EA94D0715D755974F1B\MQL4\Indicators"
I restarted my mt4 and try to launch the indicator but it does not work, it keep showing the following message in the expert tab of the terminal
"2020.12.11 00:24:11.460 cannot open file 'C:\Users\HP\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\287469DEA9630EA94D0715D755974F1B\MQL4\indicators\reverseRSI.ex4' [2]"
I also download and copied the four attached mqh file in to the followin directories "C:\Users\HP\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\287469DEA9630EA94D0715D755974F1B\MQL4\Include"
but still its not working.
has more than 100 errors!! compile!! you have to rewrite the code.
Then you have not placed the files in the correct place, because it compiles just fine with no errors at all.
Place all the "*.mqh" files in the "Include" directory, and the "reverseRSI.mq4" in the "Indicators" directory.