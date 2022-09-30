How to predict RSI Level??? - page 2

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  1. zzuegg: you need to reverse the RSI formula, should be basic math. If you want to know what price is neccesary that the RSI will be 50 then only one variable is left.
    No math needed, and it's not basic math since RSI depends on the current price and the previous RSI, a recursive definition.

  2. Normally, price is fed into the formula for each bar. What you need to do is get the RSI(1). Then you feed your price0 (X) into the RSI forumula to get the corresponding RSI0 (Y)

  3. There is a commercial indicator called "Re-engineered RSI" IIRC. It does № 2 for two values (e.g. 20 & 80) and displays them on the price chart. It's not hard to change the RSI into a chart indicator with two buffers and replace price with a binary search to find a price that gives the levels.
 
Attached in my MTF version.
 

Thank for your help @William Roeder.

But after I downloaded your indicator then i copied and paste it in the mql4 indicator folder  

"C:\Users\HP\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\287469DEA9630EA94D0715D755974F1B\MQL4\Indicators"

I restarted my mt4 and try to launch the indicator but it does not work, it keep showing the following message in the expert tab of the terminal

"2020.12.11 00:24:11.460 cannot open file 'C:\Users\HP\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\287469DEA9630EA94D0715D755974F1B\MQL4\indicators\reverseRSI.ex4' [2]"

I also download and copied the four attached mqh file in to the followin directories "C:\Users\HP\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\287469DEA9630EA94D0715D755974F1B\MQL4\Include" 

but still its not working.

 
did you compile it?
 
Guillermo Roeder # : lo compilaste?

has more than 100 errors!! compile!! you have to rewrite the code.

[Deleted]  
votija.63 #:has more than 100 errors!! compile!! you have to rewrite the code.

Then you have not placed the files in the correct place, because it compiles just fine with no errors at all.

Place all the "*.mqh" files in the "Include" directory, and the "reverseRSI.mq4" in the "Indicators" directory.

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