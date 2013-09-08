EURUSD Technical Analysis 01.09 - 08.09 : Possible Correction Within Primary Bullish - page 2
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2013-09-06 12:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change (NFP)] : - I opened buy trade and I am in 46 pips in profit for now
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Press review
newdigital, 2013.09.06 15:092013-09-06 12:30 GMT (or 10:30 MQ MT5 time| [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change (NFP)]
If actual > forecast = good for currency (for USD in our case)
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U.S. Employment Rises Less Than Expected In August
With job growth in the retail and healthcare sectors partly offset by the loss of jobs in the information sector, the Labor Department released a report on Friday showing that U.S. employment rose by less than expected in the month of August.
The Labor Department said non-farm payroll employment increased by 169,000 jobs in August compared to economist estimates for an increase of about 175,000 jobs.
This is my NFP MT5 statement - I opened buy stop and sell stop orders, buy stop was executed - and you will see the result :