EURUSD Technical Analysis 01.09 - 08.09 : Possible Correction Within Primary Bullish - page 2

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If D1 then possible. Forex can't quite be predicted 100%.
 

2013-09-06 12:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change (NFP)] : - I opened buy trade and I am in 46 pips in profit for now


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Press review

newdigital, 2013.09.06 15:09

2013-09-06 12:30 GMT (or 10:30 MQ MT5 time| [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change (NFP)]

If actual > forecast = good for currency (for USD in our case)

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U.S. Employment Rises Less Than Expected In August

With job growth in the retail and healthcare sectors partly offset by the loss of jobs in the information sector, the Labor Department released a report on Friday showing that U.S. employment rose by less than expected in the month of August.

The Labor Department said non-farm payroll employment increased by 169,000 jobs in August compared to economist estimates for an increase of about 175,000 jobs.




 

This is my NFP MT5 statement - I opened buy stop and sell stop orders, buy stop was executed - and you will see the result :


Files:
nfpstatement0609.zip  10 kb
 
But the fact that you opened sell stop too shows that you were unsure. But all in all its good because you predicted some bullish trend. Lets wait and see what the longer term trend will be.
Documentation on MQL5: Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Trade Constants / Order Properties
Documentation on MQL5: Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Trade Constants / Order Properties
  • www.mql5.com
Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Trade Constants / Order Properties - Documentation on MQL5
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