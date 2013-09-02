CIdicator::GetData:Invalid buffer
when i run my strategy tester i have in the journal :
CIdicator::GetData:Invalid buffer
please can you help me
thanks
It can help if we see the code...
my program use the cross of 2 ma (mode EMA and SMA)
there is no error of compilations and it run but don't make any trades and in the journal i have CIdicator::GetData:Invalid buffer
can you help me
thanks
my program use the cross of 2 ma (mode EMA and SMA)
there is no error of compilations and it run but don't make any trades and in the journal i have CIdicator::GetData:Invalid buffer
can you help me
thanks
The error occurs when getting value of slow_ma, fast_ma is ok. But I don't found why...not yet.
Done. Attached is your MA_CROISE.mqh corrected. When you copy & paste code, don't forget to replace all occurrences of variable's name.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Creates the "Slow MA" indicator | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool MA_CROISE::CreateSlowMA(CIndicators *indicators) { //--- Checking the pointer if(indicators==NULL) return(false); //--- Adding an object to the collection if(!indicators.Add(GetPointer(m_slow_ma))) { printf(__FUNCTION__+": Error adding an object of the slow MA"); return(false); } //--- Setting parameters of the slow MA MqlParam parameters[4]; //--- parameters[0].type=TYPE_STRING; parameters[0].string_value="Examples\\Custom Moving Average.ex5"; parameters[1].type=TYPE_INT; parameters[1].integer_value=m_period_slow; // Period parameters[2].type=TYPE_INT; parameters[2].integer_value=0; // Shift parameters[3].type=TYPE_INT; parameters[3].integer_value=m_method_slow; // Averaging method //--- Object initialization if(!m_fast_ma m_slow_ma.Create(m_symbol.Name(),m_period,IND_CUSTOM,4,parameters)) { printf(__FUNCTION__+": Error initializing the object of the fast MA"); return(false); } //--- Number of buffers if(!m_fast_ma m_slow_ma.NumBuffers(1)) return(false); //--- Reached this part, so the function was successful, return true return(true); }
The error occurs when getting value of slow_ma, fast_ma is ok. But I don't found why...not yet.
Done. Attached is your MA_CROISE.mqh corrected. When you copy & paste code, don't forget to replace all occurrences of variable's name.
The error occurs when getting value of slow_ma, fast_ma is ok. But I don't found why...not yet.
Done. Attached is your MA_CROISE.mqh corrected. When you copy & paste code, don't forget to replace all occurrences of variable's name.
Great! Thank you.
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when i run my strategy tester i have in the journal :
CIdicator::GetData:Invalid buffer
please can you help me
thanks