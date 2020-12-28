Can you temporary remove a MQL5 product from the Market, or a signal, to maintain them?
laplacianlab:
Hello there,
How can you temporary remove a MQL5 product or signal so that they don't appear when you are in "maintenance" mode?
Thanks in advance.
When you edit a signal, you have the following option :
For Market I don't know, but I guess something similar can exist.
This is my personal signal, not available to public. I can open/close public access to it anytime.
angevoyageur:That was very helpful. I didn't find a similar option in MQ5 products, so I posted this message in the thread about publishing products. Thank you.
When you edit a signal, you have the following option : For Market I don't know, but I guess something similar can exist.
When you edit a signal, you have the following option :
How to Post a Product in the Market
- 2012.04.19
- MetaQuotes Software Corp.
- www.mql5.com
Publish your interesting applications in the Market, and they will be immediately available to all traders who use MetaTrader 5 worldwide. The Market is a great opportunity to earn, with an immediate transfer to the account and convenient statistics to help you analyze purchases and downloads of demo versions of your products. All MQL5 programs in the Market are automatically encrypted for a specific buyer, allowing up to three activations, and do not require additional protection from your side.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hello there,
How can you temporary remove a MQL5 product or signal so that they don't appear when you are in "maintenance" mode?
Thanks in advance.