Can you temporary remove a MQL5 product from the Market, or a signal, to maintain them?

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[Deleted]  

Hello there,

How can you temporary remove a MQL5 product or signal so that they don't appear when you are in "maintenance" mode?

Thanks in advance. 

 
laplacianlab:

Hello there,

How can you temporary remove a MQL5 product or signal so that they don't appear when you are in "maintenance" mode?

Thanks in advance. 

When you edit a signal, you have the following option :

This is my personal signal, not available to public. I can open/close public access to it anytime.

For Market I don't know, but I guess something similar can exist.
[Deleted]  
angevoyageur:

When you edit a signal, you have the following option :

For Market I don't know, but I guess something similar can exist.
That was very helpful. I didn't find a similar option in MQ5 products, so I posted this message in the thread about publishing products. Thank you.
How to Post a Product in the Market
How to Post a Product in the Market
  • 2012.04.19
  • MetaQuotes Software Corp.
  • www.mql5.com
Publish your interesting applications in the Market, and they will be immediately available to all traders who use MetaTrader 5 worldwide. The Market is a great opportunity to earn, with an immediate transfer to the account and convenient statistics to help you analyze purchases and downloads of demo versions of your products. All MQL5 programs in the Market are automatically encrypted for a specific buyer, allowing up to three activations, and do not require additional protection from your side.
 
I also want to remove some products from market but I cant figure out how.
 
Tonny Obare:
I also want to remove some products from market but I cant figure out how.

1.Click edit to modify product page:

2.

Then leave a comment to the moderator's that the product needs to be removed.

 

Old thread....sorry.


But I cannot find anything about my question.  I need to remove two DRAFT EA's.  Anyone know how to do this?

 
Wesley James Petersen Ii:

Old thread....sorry.


But I cannot find anything about my question.  I need to remove two DRAFT EA's.  Anyone know how to do this?

You can't remove them completely.

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