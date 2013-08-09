Issue with MT4 forum registration
Fixed.
Sorry. Please try again.
segnali:For future reference, you can report issues such as this to the Service Desk, there is an option at the Service Desk for MT4/mql4 issues as well as MT5/mql5 issues.
Hello
Can anyone tell me if it's only me having this issue with the MT4 forum registration? I got questions related to the MT4 but can't register there :(
RaptorUK:
For future reference, you can report issues such as this to the Service Desk, there is an option at the Service Desk for MT4/mql4 issues as well as MT5/mql5 issues.
For future reference, you can report issues such as this to the Service Desk, there is an option at the Service Desk for MT4/mql4 issues as well as MT5/mql5 issues.
Thank you, but where do I find "the Service Desk" ?
segnali:https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/24#servicedesk
Thank you, but where do I find "the Service Desk" ?
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Hello
Can anyone tell me if it's only me having this issue with the MT4 forum registration? I got questions related to the MT4 but can't register there :(