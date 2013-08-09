Issue with MT4 forum registration

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Hello

 Can anyone tell me if it's only me having this issue with the MT4 forum registration? I got questions related to the MT4 but can't register there :(

 

 

Fixed.

Sorry. Please try again.

 
segnali:

Hello

 Can anyone tell me if it's only me having this issue with the MT4 forum registration? I got questions related to the MT4 but can't register there :(

For future reference,  you can report issues such as this to the Service Desk,  there is an option at the Service Desk for MT4/mql4 issues as well as MT5/mql5 issues.
 
RaptorUK:
For future reference,  you can report issues such as this to the Service Desk,  there is an option at the Service Desk for MT4/mql4 issues as well as MT5/mql5 issues.

Thank you, but where do I find "the Service Desk" ? 

 
segnali:

Thank you, but where do I find "the Service Desk" ? 

Go to your Profile page,  then on the left hand sidebar you will see a Service Desk link . . .
 
segnali:

Thank you, but where do I find "the Service Desk" ? 

https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/24#servicedesk
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