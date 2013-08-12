I suggest "MQL5 signals" establish and present a new index (that I name it "EoB") = Equity/Balance x 100 (%). It shoud be charted by time or by closed trades. - page 4
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Show me some examples please
I have numerous examples of signals services using pips but if i post them ill be banned so you will have to ask moderators for a waiver so i can post them.
Please post your examples signals, no problem.
Raptor: As I already explained . . .
Gosh mention winrate r:r and you get raptor to a discussion.
You're the one making the claim about Pips-as-even-field
Yes when it comes to "comparing" systems. And note the word "comparing". All other stuff are optional in an account you can decide to use 1 or 0.1 lots or 1:100 or 1:1000 as leverage but you cant alter pips its the heartbeat. Tamper proof. Forge proof. Buff proof unit in forex across all account types, currencies broker rules. And that is why its the best for comparison. Metaquotes can show their own percentages there but pips must be included. There is nowhere else ive seen other than here where pips is not included in the stats.
Please post your examples signals, no problem.Pips is already included in the stats.
This is an example of more nit-picking about whats not including everything on a web-page. If someone is too lazy to look within the terminal or do-some research then blah. Here let me help you with that. Very encouraging graphs btw ... oh-boy can't wait to subscribe.
There is nowhere total pips gained by sp is shown in mql5 provider stats page. All im saying is simple. Let them include total pips in stats and also prefferably monthly pips chart.
What's that then ?
There is nowhere total pips gained by sp is shown in mql5 provider stats page. All im saying is simple. Let them include total pips in stats and also prefferably monthly pips chart.
Ohhh thank the gods for Moderators. :)
Tonny please zip it... enough is enough. The only reason I bother with you is because I cannot allow the constant spreading of false information.
What's that then ?
Ohhh thank the gods for Moderators. :)
Tonny please zip it... enough is enough. The only reason I bother with you is because I cannot allow the constant spreading of false information.