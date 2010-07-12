How to compare tester result
Another question:
Does "Profit factor : 1.20" means that a over a considered period:
->a trade has 60% probability to be a winning trade ?
OR
-> winning trade a gainning 20% more money than loosing trade a loosing money ?
Both wrong.
Profit factor =(General Win/General Loss)
See the terminal help, please.
Thank Rosh,
Ok, more generally, how do you compare test result and select the best one ?
I am seeking for a strategy with the higher number of winning trade, and good stability in time. What are the report panel 's indicator to reflect that ?
Also, i am lost about Sharp Ratio, i did read the manuel, but di not understood what it means... is the "Sharp Ratio" the ability of a trade to show consistent behavior in time ?
- championship.mql5.com
Question :
Is it geneally safe to assume that the tested would indeed simulate the actual earnings ?
i.e. .. If I -say- got a EA that with the tested makes 23489 (whatever) % in a year -say 2009 -
is it safe to assume that I would have made the same profit should I had invested in 2009 with the same EA ?
Is the tester using the same spreads , buy lacencys ,etc.. as the real time thing ?
Cheers
J
*PS, Congrats for the version 5 thing . I was just reluctlant to get to MQL4 for the language syntax , but as soon as I saw MQL5 in C++ I have just been converted. Congratulations . Also , very robust -hardly any bugs- for a fresh release version . Good job!
Hi all,
I am new to MQL5 and have a devlopper profile.
I have written & test a few EAs.
But i am not sure on how to read the result as my financial background is weak.
For now, i am focusing on ProfitFactor & SharpeRatio, is that the right method ?
Which one of the following is best result:
Profit factor : 1.23 SharpeRatio 17.79
OR
Profit factor : 1.20 SharpeRatio 17.01
Regards all