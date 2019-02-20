How to find the last two ZigZag values? - page 2
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i think it must be code with <>0 for a specific period.
now stop thinking and do nothing trie to code
for every indicator you gonna use in EA's trie to read buffervalues
and look to objects it is giving on chart
search for the arrows of zigzag....
only the last value of zigzag can be repainted ....
Hi Tjipke de Vries,
please help me how to get the stochastic value from the ZigZag High-Low value.
like the pic below.
from the P0 to P5, i want to get the stochastic value.
Thank you very much,