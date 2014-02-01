Cannot access MQL4 Site:

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Hello all,

Currently I am experiencing problems with entering the MQL4 site. When I enter the URL, I receive nothing but this (on a blank page)

Ð¡Ð»ÑƒÐ¶Ð±Ð° Ð½ÐµÐ´Ð¾Ñ??Ñ‚ÑƒÐ¿Ð½Ð°.

 Is anyone else experiencing problems? Or is anyone familiair with this issue?

 Thanks in advance for the effort!

 
Maarten91:

Hello all,

Currently I am experiencing problems with entering the MQL4 site. When I enter the URL, I receive nothing but this (on a blank page)

 Is anyone else experiencing problems? Or is anyone familiair with this issue?

 Thanks in advance for the effort!

The forum is down,  be patient and it will be back up eventually . . .
 
RaptorUK:
The forum is down,  be patient and it will be back up eventually . . .
It's back 
 

Yaih! Thanks for the update!  

 
Yes,  it's down again.  Be patient . . .
 
RaptorUK:
Yes,  it's down again.  Be patient . . .
 . . . and it's back.
 
Yes,  it's down again.  Be patient . . .
 
RaptorUK:
Yes,  it's down again.  Be patient . . .
 . . . and it's back.
 
Yes,  it's down again.  Be patient . . .
 
RaptorUK:
Yes,  it's down again.  Be patient . . .
 . . . and it's back.
 
Yes,  it's down again.  Be patient . . .
12
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