Cannot access MQL4 Site:
Maarten91:The forum is down, be patient and it will be back up eventually . . .
Hello all,
Currently I am experiencing problems with entering the MQL4 site. When I enter the URL, I receive nothing but this (on a blank page)
Is anyone else experiencing problems? Or is anyone familiair with this issue?
Thanks in advance for the effort!
RaptorUK:It's back
The forum is down, be patient and it will be back up eventually . . .
The forum is down, be patient and it will be back up eventually . . .
Yaih! Thanks for the update!
Yes, it's down again. Be patient . . .
RaptorUK:. . . and it's back.
Yes, it's down again. Be patient . . .
Yes, it's down again. Be patient . . .
Yes, it's down again. Be patient . . .
RaptorUK:. . . and it's back.
Yes, it's down again. Be patient . . .
Yes, it's down again. Be patient . . .
Yes, it's down again. Be patient . . .
RaptorUK:. . . and it's back.
Yes, it's down again. Be patient . . .
Yes, it's down again. Be patient . . .
Yes, it's down again. Be patient . . .
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Hello all,
Currently I am experiencing problems with entering the MQL4 site. When I enter the URL, I receive nothing but this (on a blank page)
Is anyone else experiencing problems? Or is anyone familiair with this issue?
Thanks in advance for the effort!