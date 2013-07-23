Tester: different speed, old history is faster then recent

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I am testing various EAs,

with and witout Optimization, also with and without using the Cloud services.

It appears that the older years (1999-2003) are MUCH faster than recent periods (I am testing M1, every tick).

It is like the last month takes as much time as 5 years.

Any explanation?

 
claudio_arrau2:

I am testing various EAs,

with and witout Optimization, also with and without using the Cloud services.

It appears that the older years (1999-2003) are MUCH faster than recent periods (I am testing M1, every tick).

It is like the last month takes as much time as 5 years.

Any explanation?

Count the ticks
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