Tester: different speed, old history is faster then recent
claudio_arrau2:Count the ticks
I am testing various EAs,
Any explanation?
I am testing various EAs,
with and witout Optimization, also with and without using the Cloud services.
It appears that the older years (1999-2003) are MUCH faster than recent periods (I am testing M1, every tick).
It is like the last month takes as much time as 5 years.
Any explanation?
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I am testing various EAs,
with and witout Optimization, also with and without using the Cloud services.
It appears that the older years (1999-2003) are MUCH faster than recent periods (I am testing M1, every tick).
It is like the last month takes as much time as 5 years.
Any explanation?